BKFC 20: Bedford vs Barnett weigh-in results, bantamweight title official

Johnny Bedford, Reggie Barnett Jr and the rest of fighters featured on the BKFC 20 fight card stepped on the scales to make it official. The bare knuckle boxing event airs live from Mississippi Coast Coliseum in Biloxi, Mississippi on Friday August 20, which makes it Saturday August 21 in the UK and Australia.

Advertisements

Bedford and Barnett both weighed-in at 134 for their battle with a vacant BKFC bantamweight title on the line. In addition the pair squares off in the rematch.

UFC veteran Alan Belcher showed 231.5 for his heavyweight matchup against Tony Lopez, who was 231.7 for his BKFC debut. Quentin Henry tipped the scales at 203.5 for his return against Jason Fish, who came in at 206.

The fight fans can watch BKFC 20: Bedford vs Barnett live stream on FITE on Friday, August 20 at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT. In the UK and Australia the event airs live on Saturday, August 21 at 12 am BST and 9 am AEST, respectively. The respective start time in other countries can be found on the event broadcast page.

BKFC 20 tickets to witness all the action at Mississippi Coast Coliseum in Biloxi, MS on Friday, August 20 are on sale. Tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats.

Get the full BKFC 20 fight card and weigh-in results below.

BKFC fight card

Johnny Bedford (134) vs. Reggie Barnett (134) – vacant BKFC bantamweight title

Alan Belcher (231.5) vs. Tony Lopez (231.7)

Quentin Henry (203.5) vs. Jason Fish (206)

Dillon Cleckler (244.7) vs. Justin Thornton (214)

Bobo O’Bannon (256.3) vs. Lewis Rumsey (250.3)

Harris Stephenson (183.8) vs. Melvin Guillard (186)

Elvin Leon Brito (164.7) vs. Julio Garcia (163.7)

Kaleb Harris (163.6) vs. Derrick Findley (165.3)

Scott O’Shaughnessy (185) vs. David Simpson (185.7)

Adam Pellerano (155.2) vs. John Chalbeck (153)

Ryan Jones (183.5) vs. Kaine Tomlinson (180.2)

Bobby Taylor (154.7) vs. Ronnie Rogers (155.9)