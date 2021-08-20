Live stream Manny Pacquiao vs Yordenis Ugas weigh-in results

Eight-division world champion Manny Pacquiao returns to action against current WBA welterweight champion Yordenis Ugas live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday August 21, which makes it Sunday, August 22 in the UK, Australia and the Philippines. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.
Pacquiao vs Ugas weigh-in ceremony begins at 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT in the US, 10 pm BST in the UK, 7 am AEST in Australia and 5 am PST in the Philippines. Live stream video is available up top.
In the co-feature Victor Ortiz faces fellow-former world champion Robert Guerrero at welterweight. Also on the card Mark Magsayo takes on Julio Ceja in WBC featherweight title eliminator, and Carlos Castro squares off against Oscar Escandon at featherweight.
How to watch Pacquiao vs Ugas live stream
Boxing fans in the US and Canada can watch Manny Pacquiao vs Yordenis Ugas live stream on FITE on Saturday, August 21 at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT. In Australia the fight airs live stream on Kayo on Sunday, August 22 at 11 am AEST / 9 am AWST.
Get the full Pacquiao vs Ugas fight card and stay tuned with weigh-in results below.
Pacquiao vs Ugas fight card
Main Card
- Manny Pacquiao vs. Yordenis Ugas, 12 rounds, welterweight – Ugas’ WBA welterweight title
- Victor Ortiz vs. Robert Guerrero, 10 rounds, welterweight
- Mark Magsayo vs. Julio Ceja, 12 rounds, featherweight – WBC featherweight title eliminator
- Carlos Castro vs. Oscar Escandon, 10 rounds, featherweight
Undercard
- Frank Martin vs. Ryan Kielczweski, 10 rounds, lightweight
- Jose Valenzuela vs. Esteban Sanchez, 8 rounds, lightweight
- Steven Torres vs. Justin Rolfe, heavyweight, 6 rounds
Pacquiao vs Ugas start time, how to watch, full fight card
Non-televised
- Burley Brooks vs. Cameron Sevilla Rivera, super middleweight, 6 rounds
- John Leo Dato vs. Angel Antonio Contreras, featherweight, 6 rounds
- Mickel Spencer vs. Eliseo Villalobos, lightweight, 4 rounds