Watch Pacquiao vs Ugas live stream
Watch Pacquiao vs Ugas live stream
Watch Pacquiao vs Ugas live stream
Watch Pacquiao vs Ugas live stream
Search
Watch Pacquiao vs Ugas live stream
Watch Pacquiao vs Ugas live stream
Watch Pacquiao vs Ugas live stream
Watch Pacquiao vs Ugas live stream
MMA

PFL 8 Harrison vs Fabian results

Newswire
PFL 8 Kayla Harrison vs Genah Fabian
Kayla Harrison vs Genah Fabian faceoff | PFL MMA

PFL Playoff 2, Season 2021

PFL 8 Harrison vs Fabian airs live from Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood on Thursday August 19, which makes it Friday August 20 in Australia. MMA event features the second playoff of Season 2021 with the women’s lightweights and men’s heavyweight contenders aspiring for their tickets to the final.

Advertisements

In the main event Kayla Harrison and Genah Fabian square off in the women’s MMA battle at lightweight. In the co-main event Bruno Cappelozza goes up against Jamelle Jones at heavyweight.

MMA fans can watch PFL 8 live stream on ESPN+ in the US and on ESPN on Kayo in Australia. The main card starts at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT and 11 am AEST, respectively. The preliminary card kicks off at 5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT / 7:30 am AEST.

Get the full PFL 8 fight card and results below.

PFL 8 results

Main Card

  • Kayla Harrison vs. Genah Fabian
  • Bruno Cappelozza vs. Jamelle Jones
  • Taylor Guardado vs. Mariana Morais
  • Denis Goltsov vs. Ante Delija

Preliminary Card

  • Renan Ferreira def. Stuart Austin by KO (punch, R1 at 0:31)
  • Muhammed Dereese def. Carl Seumanutafa by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)
  • Marina Mokhnatkina def. Claudia Zamora by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
  • Amanda Leve def. Miranda Barber by submission (rear-naked choke, R1 at 4:18)
  • Christian Lohsen def. Jonas Flok by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Advertisements

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
Latest NewsMMAResults

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Watch DAZN boxing live stream
Watch Pacquiao vs Ugas live stream
Watch Pacquiao vs Ugas live stream

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097