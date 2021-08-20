PFL 8 Harrison vs Fabian results

PFL 8 Harrison vs Fabian airs live from Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood on Thursday August 19, which makes it Friday August 20 in Australia. MMA event features the second playoff of Season 2021 with the women’s lightweights and men’s heavyweight contenders aspiring for their tickets to the final.

In the main event Kayla Harrison and Genah Fabian square off in the women’s MMA battle at lightweight. In the co-main event Bruno Cappelozza goes up against Jamelle Jones at heavyweight.

MMA fans can watch PFL 8 live stream on ESPN+ in the US and on ESPN on Kayo in Australia. The main card starts at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT and 11 am AEST, respectively. The preliminary card kicks off at 5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT / 7:30 am AEST.

Get the full PFL 8 fight card and results below.

PFL 8 results

Main Card

Kayla Harrison vs. Genah Fabian

Bruno Cappelozza vs. Jamelle Jones

Taylor Guardado vs. Mariana Morais

Denis Goltsov vs. Ante Delija

Preliminary Card

Renan Ferreira def. Stuart Austin by KO (punch, R1 at 0:31)

Muhammed Dereese def. Carl Seumanutafa by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Marina Mokhnatkina def. Claudia Zamora by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Amanda Leve def. Miranda Barber by submission (rear-naked choke, R1 at 4:18)

Christian Lohsen def. Jonas Flok by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)