UFC Vegas 34 weigh-in results, Cannonier vs Gastelum

A day before the fight show Jared Cannonier, his opponent Kelvin Gastelum, and the rest of fighters featured on the UFC Vegas 34 fight card step on the scales to make it official for their respective bouts. MMA event airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday August 21, which makes it Sunday August 22 in Australia.

Cannonier and Gastelum square off in a five-rounder at middleweight. To make it official, both should weigh-in no heavier than 186 pounds.

In the United States UFC Vegas 34 airs live stream on ESPN+. In Australia the fight card is available on ESPN on Kayo.

Get the full UFC Vegas 34 fight card below and stay tuned with weigh-in results.

UFC Vegas 34 fight card

Main Card

Jared Cannonier vs. Kelvin Gastelum

Clay Guida vs. Mark O. Madsen

Parker Porter vs. Chase Sherman

Trevin Jones vs. Saidyokub Kakhramonov

Vinc Pichel vs. Austin Hubbard

Alexandre Pantoja vs. Brandon Royval

Preliminary Card

Austin Lingo vs. Luis Saldana

Brian Kelleher vs. Domingo Pilarte

Bea Malecki vs. Josiane Nunes

William Knight vs. Fabio Cherant

Roosevelt Roberts vs. Ignacio Bahamondes

Sasha Palatnikov vs. Ramiz Brahimaj