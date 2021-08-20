Search
UFC

UFC Vegas 34 weigh-in results, Cannonier vs Gastelum

UFC middleweight Jared Cannonier weigh-in
Jared Cannonier weighs-in | Facebook/UFConFOX

A day before the fight show Jared Cannonier, his opponent Kelvin Gastelum, and the rest of fighters featured on the UFC Vegas 34 fight card step on the scales to make it official for their respective bouts. MMA event airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday August 21, which makes it Sunday August 22 in Australia.

Cannonier and Gastelum square off in a five-rounder at middleweight. To make it official, both should weigh-in no heavier than 186 pounds.

In the United States UFC Vegas 34 airs live stream on ESPN+. In Australia the fight card is available on ESPN on Kayo.

Get the full UFC Vegas 34 fight card below and stay tuned with weigh-in results.

UFC Vegas 34 fight card

Main Card

  • Jared Cannonier vs. Kelvin Gastelum
  • Clay Guida vs. Mark O. Madsen
  • Parker Porter vs. Chase Sherman
  • Trevin Jones vs. Saidyokub Kakhramonov
  • Vinc Pichel vs. Austin Hubbard
  • Alexandre Pantoja vs. Brandon Royval

Preliminary Card

  • Austin Lingo vs. Luis Saldana
  • Brian Kelleher vs. Domingo Pilarte
  • Bea Malecki vs. Josiane Nunes
  • William Knight vs. Fabio Cherant
  • Roosevelt Roberts vs. Ignacio Bahamondes
  • Sasha Palatnikov vs. Ramiz Brahimaj
