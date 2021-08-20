UFC Vegas 34 start time, live stream, how to watch, US, Australia, Cannonier vs Gastelum

UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Gastelum airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday August 21 in the US, which makes it Sunday August 22 in Australia. The fight card comprises twelve bouts in total.

In the main event Jared Cannonier (13-5) goes up against Kelvin Gastelum (16-7, 1 NC) in a five-rounder at middleweight. Cannonier last fought in October 2020, when he suffered the defeat by unanimous decision against Robert Whittaker, which snapped his three-win streak. Gastelum was in action in April, when he similarly suffered the defeat against Whittaker.

In the co-main event Clay Guida (36-20) takes on undefeated Mark Madsen (10-0) at lightweight. The full UFC Vegas 34 fight card can be found below.

UFC Vegas 34 live stream in the United States, date and start time

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Gastelum live stream on ESPN+. The date is Saturday, August 21. The main card start time is scheduled for 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT. The action begins on the early preliminary card, kicking off at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT.

UFC Vegas 34 Australia time, date, live stream

In Australia UFC Vegas 34: Cannonier vs Gastelum airs live stream on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN on Kayo. The date is Sunday, August 22. The main card start time is scheduled for 12 pm AEST. The preliminary card begins at 9 am AEST.

UFC Vegas 34 fight card

Main Card

Jared Cannonier vs. Kelvin Gastelum

Clay Guida vs. Mark O. Madsen

Parker Porter vs. Chase Sherman

Trevin Jones vs. Saidyokub Kakhramonov

Vinc Pichel vs. Austin Hubbard

Alexandre Pantoja vs. Brandon Royval

Preliminary Card

Austin Lingo vs. Luis Saldana

Brian Kelleher vs. Domingo Pilarte

Bea Malecki vs. Josiane Nunes

William Knight vs. Fabio Cherant

Roosevelt Roberts vs. Ignacio Bahamondes

Sasha Palatnikov vs. Ramiz Brahimaj