Bellator 265 results, start time, live stream, how to watch, Kongo vs Kharitonov, undercard

Bellator 265: Kongo vs Kharitonov airs live from Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, SD on Friday August 20, which makes it Saturday August 21 in the UK and Australia.

In the main event Cheick Kongo (30-11-2, 1 NC) looks to get back on the winning path, as he takes on fellow-heavyweight Sergei Kharitonov (32-8, 2 NC), who is riding the two-win streak. In the co-main event Logan Storley (11-1) aims to rebound from his first career defeat, when he takes on Dante Schiro (8-2), who secured two straight victories.

MMA fans can watch Bellator 265 main card live stream on Showtime, starting at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT in the US, 2 am BST in the UK and 11 am AEST in Australia. The preliminary card live stream is available on Bellator MMA and Showtime Sports channels on YouTube and here on FIGHTMAG, beginning at 6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT in the US, 11:30 pm BST in the UK and 8:30 am AEST in Australia.

Get the full Bellator 265 fight card and stay tuned with results below.

Bellator 265: Kongo vs Kharitonov

Main Card

Cheick Kongo vs. Sergei Kharitonov

Marcelo Golm vs. Billy Swanson

Logan Storley vs. Dante Schiro

Jornel Lugo vs. Keith Lee

Preliminary Card

Taylor Johnson vs. Fabio Aguiar

Mike Hamel vs. Bryce Logan

Archie Colgan def. Ben Simons TKO (punches, R1 at 4:04)

Duane Johnson def. Deven Fisher by submission (D’Arce choke, R1 at 1:04))

Bailey Schoenfelder def. Kory Moegenburg by TKO (punches, R1 at 4:11)