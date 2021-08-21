Search
Live stream UFC on ESPN Plus
Live stream UFC on ESPN Plus
Live stream UFC on ESPN Plus
Live stream UFC on ESPN Plus
MMA

Bellator 265 results, start time, live stream, how to watch, Kongo vs Kharitonov, undercard

Newswire
Bellator 265 Cheick Kongo vs Sergei Kharitonov
Cheick Kongo vs Sergei Kharitonov faceoff | Lucas Noonan/Bellator MMA

Bellator 265: Kongo vs Kharitonov

Bellator 265: Kongo vs Kharitonov airs live from Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, SD on Friday August 20, which makes it Saturday August 21 in the UK and Australia.

Advertisements

In the main event Cheick Kongo (30-11-2, 1 NC) looks to get back on the winning path, as he takes on fellow-heavyweight Sergei Kharitonov (32-8, 2 NC), who is riding the two-win streak. In the co-main event Logan Storley (11-1) aims to rebound from his first career defeat, when he takes on Dante Schiro (8-2), who secured two straight victories.

MMA fans can watch Bellator 265 main card live stream on Showtime, starting at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT in the US, 2 am BST in the UK and 11 am AEST in Australia. The preliminary card live stream is available on Bellator MMA and Showtime Sports channels on YouTube and here on FIGHTMAG, beginning at 6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT in the US, 11:30 pm BST in the UK and 8:30 am AEST in Australia.

Get the full Bellator 265 fight card and stay tuned with results below.

Bellator 265: Kongo vs Kharitonov

Main Card

  • Cheick Kongo vs. Sergei Kharitonov
  • Marcelo Golm vs. Billy Swanson
  • Logan Storley vs. Dante Schiro
  • Jornel Lugo vs. Keith Lee

Preliminary Card

  • Taylor Johnson vs. Fabio Aguiar
  • Mike Hamel vs. Bryce Logan
  • Archie Colgan def. Ben Simons TKO (punches, R1 at 4:04)
  • Duane Johnson def. Deven Fisher by submission (D’Arce choke, R1 at 1:04))
  • Bailey Schoenfelder def. Kory Moegenburg by TKO (punches, R1 at 4:11)
Advertisements

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
Latest NewsMMAResults

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Watch DAZN boxing live stream
Live stream UFC on ESPN Plus

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097