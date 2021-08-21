BKFC 20 results, start time, live stream, how to watch, Bedford vs Barnett, undercard

BKFC 20: Bedford vs Barnett airs live from Mississippi Coast Coliseum in Biloxi, MS on Friday August 20, which makes it Saturday August 21 in the UK and Australia. The event features a series of bare knuckle boxing fights with a vacant bantamweight title contested in the headliner of the show.

In the main event Johnny Bedford goes up against Reginald Barnett Jr. In addition to the BKFC strap on the line, the pair faces off in the rematch. Their first fight in June 2019 ended in favor of Bedford.

Also on the card UFC veteran Alan Belcher takes on Tony Lopez, and Quentin Henry squares off against Jason Fish. The full fight card can be found below.

BKFC 20: Bedford vs Barnett live stream

The fight fans can watch BKFC 20: Bedford vs Barnett live stream on FITE. The start time is scheduled for 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT in the US, 1 am BST in the UK and 10 am AEST in Australia.

The respective start time in other countries can be found on the event broadcast page.

BKFC 20: Bedford vs Barnett results

Johnny Bedford vs. Reginald Barnett Jr – vacant BKFC bantamweight title

Alan Belcher vs. Tony Lopez

Quentin Henry vs. Jason Fish

Justin Thornton vs. Dillon Cleckler

Bobo O’Bannon vs. Lewis Rumsey

Harris Stephenson vs. Melvin Guillard

Elvin Leon Brito vs. Julio Garcia

Kaleb Harris vs. Derrick Findley

Scott O’Shaughnessy vs. David Simpson

Adam Pellerano vs. John Chalbeck

Ryan Jones vs. Kaine Tomlinson

Bobby Taylor vs. Ronnie Rogers