BKFC 20 results, start time, live stream, how to watch, Bedford vs Barnett, undercard

BKFC 20: Bedford vs Barnett airs live from Mississippi Coast Coliseum in Biloxi, MS on Friday August 20, which makes it Saturday August 21 in the UK and Australia. The event features a series of bare knuckle boxing fights with a vacant bantamweight title contested in the headliner of the show.
In the main event Johnny Bedford goes up against Reginald Barnett Jr. In addition to the BKFC strap on the line, the pair faces off in the rematch. Their first fight in June 2019 ended in favor of Bedford.
Also on the card UFC veteran Alan Belcher takes on Tony Lopez, and Quentin Henry squares off against Jason Fish. The full fight card can be found below.
BKFC 20: Bedford vs Barnett live stream
The fight fans can watch BKFC 20: Bedford vs Barnett live stream on FITE. The start time is scheduled for 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT in the US, 1 am BST in the UK and 10 am AEST in Australia.
The respective start time in other countries can be found on the event broadcast page.
Stay tuned with BKFC 20: Bedford vs Barnett results below.
BKFC 20: Bedford vs Barnett results
- Johnny Bedford vs. Reginald Barnett Jr – vacant BKFC bantamweight title
- Alan Belcher vs. Tony Lopez
- Quentin Henry vs. Jason Fish
- Justin Thornton vs. Dillon Cleckler
- Bobo O’Bannon vs. Lewis Rumsey
- Harris Stephenson vs. Melvin Guillard
- Elvin Leon Brito vs. Julio Garcia
- Kaleb Harris vs. Derrick Findley
- Scott O’Shaughnessy vs. David Simpson
- Adam Pellerano vs. John Chalbeck
- Ryan Jones vs. Kaine Tomlinson
- Bobby Taylor vs. Ronnie Rogers