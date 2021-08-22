Jared Cannonier and Kelvin Gastelum squared off in the main event of UFC Vegas 34 live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday August 21, which made it Sunday August 22 in the UK and Australia. The contest featured No.3-ranked middleweight contender up against No.9-ranked competitor in the scheduled for five rounds matchup.

Both fighters entered the Octagon looking to rebound from the defeat suffered by unanimous decision in their previous bouts against former 185-pound champion Robert Whittaker.

The pair went head to head during five rounds. In the end Cannonier was awared the win by unanimous decision. All three judges scored the fight 48-47.

Jared Cannonier updates his record to 14-5 and rebounds from the defeat suffered last October. Kelvin Gastelum drops to 16-8, 1 NC and records the second defeat in a row.

You can watch Jared Cannonier vs Kelvin Gastelum full fight video highlights below.

Cannonier vs Gastelum full fight video highlights

Kelvin Gastelum walk out.

Jared Cannonier ringwalk.

Handshake.

Round 1.

Meanwhile #UFCVegas34 main event is unfolding, as Jared Cannonier squares off against Kelvin Gastelumpic.twitter.com/HuoprK51WE ? via @UFCEspanol — FIGHTMAG (@fightmag) August 22, 2021

Round 2.

Gastelum habló de velocidad y aquí la presume, conectando los mejores golpes en los intercambios #UFCVegas34 ?? pic.twitter.com/HdCPq5yAtB — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) August 22, 2021

Round 3.

Round 4.

Round 5.

Gastelum usando sus recursos para romper el ritmo de Cannonier en round 5! #UFCVegas34 pic.twitter.com/7jYqUq8jb2 — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) August 22, 2021

Guerra hasta la última campanada, quién se lleva esta peleota? #UFCVegas34 pic.twitter.com/VXvr9Nohzr — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) August 22, 2021

Verdict.

Oficial, por decisión unánime @KillaGorillaMMA derrota a Kelvin Gastelum por decisión unánime en la estelar #UFCVegas34 Qué les pareció la decisión? ? pic.twitter.com/hi4FnPlgGF — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) August 22, 2021

Get the full UFC Vegas 34: Cannonier vs Gastelum results.