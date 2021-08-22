Watch Paul vs Woodley live stream
UFC

Jared Cannonier vs Kelvin Gastelum full fight video highlights

Newswire
Jared Cannonier vs Kelvin Gastelum
Jared Cannonier vs Kelvin Gastelum in UFC Vegas 34 main event | Twitter/ESPNMMA

Cannonier defeats Gastelum in UFC Vegas 34 main event

Jared Cannonier and Kelvin Gastelum squared off in the main event of UFC Vegas 34 live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday August 21, which made it Sunday August 22 in the UK and Australia. The contest featured No.3-ranked middleweight contender up against No.9-ranked competitor in the scheduled for five rounds matchup.

Both fighters entered the Octagon looking to rebound from the defeat suffered by unanimous decision in their previous bouts against former 185-pound champion Robert Whittaker.

The pair went head to head during five rounds. In the end Cannonier was awared the win by unanimous decision. All three judges scored the fight 48-47.

Jared Cannonier updates his record to 14-5 and rebounds from the defeat suffered last October. Kelvin Gastelum drops to 16-8, 1 NC and records the second defeat in a row.

You can watch Jared Cannonier vs Kelvin Gastelum full fight video highlights below.

Cannonier vs Gastelum full fight video highlights

Kelvin Gastelum walk out.

Jared Cannonier ringwalk.

Handshake.

Round 1.

Round 2.

Round 3.

Round 4.

Round 5.

Verdict.

Get the full UFC Vegas 34: Cannonier vs Gastelum results.

