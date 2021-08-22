Watch Paul vs Woodley live stream

Muay Thai

Lion Fight 68 results, Amy Pirnie vs Lara Fernandez

Amy Pirnie vs Lara Fernandez
Amy Pirnie vs Lara Fernandez weigh-in | Twitter/LionFight

Muay Thai event Lion Fight 68 airs live on UFC Fight Pass from Glasgow, Scotland on Sunday August 22, which makes it Monday August 23 in Australia. The fight card features a series of bouts with four titles contested on the night.

In the main event Amy Pirnie defends her LF super flyweight title against Lara Fernandez. In the co-main event Jake Peacock and Federico Alfaro battle it out for LF European super welterweight belt.

Also on the card Jorina Baars defends her LF welterweight title against Claire Clements. The latter, in case of victory, is illegible to lift the belt as she missed the required weight limit by 11 pounds.

In addition, Mo Abdurahman and Craig Coakley square off in LF European super lightweight championship.

Lion Fight 68 start time is scheduled for 7 pm BST in the UK, 2 pm ET / 11 am PT in the US and 4 am AEST in Australia.

Get the full fight card below. Fight results will follow.

Lion Fight 68 fight results

  • Amy Pirnie vs. Lara Fernandez – Pirnie’s LF World women’s super flyweight title
  • Jake Peacock vs. Federico Alfaro – LF European super welterweight title
  • Jorina Baars vs. Claire Clements – Baars’s LF World women’s welterweight title
  • Mo Abdurahman vs. Craig Coakley – LF World European super lightweight title
  • Artur Saladiak vs. Alex MacGregor – light heavyweight
  • Lewis Childs vs. Charlie McGhee – super welterweight
