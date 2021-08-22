Manny Pacquiao and Yordenis Ugas squared off live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday August 21, which made it Sunday August 22 in the UK and Australia. The contest featured eight-division world champion from the Philippines up against the defending WBA welterweight titleholder from Cuba.

Pacquiao was making his first appearance inside the ring since June 2019 when he defeated Keith Thurman by split decision to lift WBA welterweight title. Facing off Ugas, the Filipino star was looking to reclaim the belt, that the Cuban champion took by split decision against Adel Ramos in September 2020.

The scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout went a full distance. Among everything Ugas has been warned several times by the referee for low blows. Pacquiao started to fire up in the third. Ugas was successful with his jab making it fairly complicated for Pacquiao to close the distance. He also connected a heavy body shot and more.

In the end the fight ended in a unanimous decision in favor of Ugas. One judge gave him 115-113, while two other judges scored the fight 116-112.

With the win Yordenis Ugas makes the first successful defense of his WBA welterweight title. He also updates his record to 27-4, 12 KOs and secures the fourth win in a row.

Manny Pacquiao drops to 62-8-2, 39 KOs. The defeat snaps his three-win streak.

You can watch Manny Pacquiao vs Yordenis Ugas full fight video highlights below.

Pacquiao vs Ugas full fight videos highlights

Yordenis Ugas ring entrance.

THE CHAMP IS HERE! Yordenis Ugas makes his way to the ring ? Main event about to start. Buy #PacquiaoUgas PPV: https://t.co/fEC2fmRrAv pic.twitter.com/QJC0H4NWqw — FOX Sports: PBC (@PBConFOX) August 22, 2021

Manny Pacquiao walkout.

EYE OF THE TIGER! ?? Manny Pacquiao is ready to go as he makes his ringwalk (Buy #PacquiaoUgas PPV: https://t.co/fEC2fmRrAv) pic.twitter.com/y63RBy3JAd — FOX Sports: PBC (@PBConFOX) August 22, 2021

Pacquiao heats it up in Round 3.

Manny Pacquiao is starting to ?? up in the 3rd round! Buy #PacquiaoUgas PPV: https://t.co/fEC2fmRrAv pic.twitter.com/7X5ZgI1wtI — FOX Sports: PBC (@PBConFOX) August 22, 2021

Hook by Pacquiao, uppercut by Ugas in Round 4.

Round 5.

Manny Pacquiao and Yordenis Ugas bring the smoke at the end of RD5! ? Buy #PacquiaoUgas PPV: https://t.co/fEC2fmRrAv pic.twitter.com/zkGFeHQj6A — FOX Sports: PBC (@PBConFOX) August 22, 2021

This Ugas shimmy! ? He's feelin' good fighting against the legend Manny Pacquiao Buy #PacquiaoUgas PPV: https://t.co/fEC2fmRrAv pic.twitter.com/keXQL719Ad — FOX Sports: PBC (@PBConFOX) August 22, 2021

Pacquiao unloads a series of punches. Ugas responds.

One more round to go.

Going into the final round who's winning? ?? RT – Manny Pacquiao

LIKE – Yordenis Ugas Buy #PacquiaoUgas PPV: https://t.co/fEC2fmRrAv pic.twitter.com/TwDCW2zFMA — FOX Sports: PBC (@PBConFOX) August 22, 2021

Verdict.

#ANDSTILL!!! @YordenisUgas overcomes all odds and defeats Manny Pacquiao to retain the WBA World Welterweight title in a historic night of boxing. #PacquiaoUgas pic.twitter.com/LrfZ8sLePV — Premier Boxing Champions (@premierboxing) August 22, 2021

