Watch Paul vs Woodley live stream
Watch Paul vs Woodley live stream
Watch Paul vs Woodley live stream
Watch Paul vs Woodley live stream
Search
Watch Paul vs Woodley live stream
Watch Paul vs Woodley live stream
Watch Paul vs Woodley live stream
Watch Paul vs Woodley live stream
Boxing

Manny Pacquiao vs Yordenis Ugas full fight video highlights

Newswire

Ugas decisions Pacquiao to retain WBA welterweight title

Manny Pacquiao and Yordenis Ugas squared off live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday August 21, which made it Sunday August 22 in the UK and Australia. The contest featured eight-division world champion from the Philippines up against the defending WBA welterweight titleholder from Cuba.

Advertisements

Pacquiao was making his first appearance inside the ring since June 2019 when he defeated Keith Thurman by split decision to lift WBA welterweight title. Facing off Ugas, the Filipino star was looking to reclaim the belt, that the Cuban champion took by split decision against Adel Ramos in September 2020.

The scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout went a full distance. Among everything Ugas has been warned several times by the referee for low blows. Pacquiao started to fire up in the third. Ugas was successful with his jab making it fairly complicated for Pacquiao to close the distance. He also connected a heavy body shot and more.

In the end the fight ended in a unanimous decision in favor of Ugas. One judge gave him 115-113, while two other judges scored the fight 116-112.

With the win Yordenis Ugas makes the first successful defense of his WBA welterweight title. He also updates his record to 27-4, 12 KOs and secures the fourth win in a row.

Manny Pacquiao drops to 62-8-2, 39 KOs. The defeat snaps his three-win streak.

Advertisements

You can watch Manny Pacquiao vs Yordenis Ugas full fight video highlights below.

Pacquiao vs Ugas full fight videos highlights

Yordenis Ugas ring entrance.

Manny Pacquiao walkout.

Pacquiao heats it up in Round 3.

Hook by Pacquiao, uppercut by Ugas in Round 4.

Round 5.

Pacquiao unloads a series of punches. Ugas responds.

One more round to go.

Verdict.

Get the full Pacquiao vs Ugas fight results and updates.

Advertisements

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingFeaturedLatest NewsResults

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Watch DAZN boxing live stream
Watch Paul vs Woodley live stream

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097