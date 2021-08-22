Pacquiao vs Ugas results, live stream, video, where to watch, PPV, time, full card

Boxing legend from the Philippines Manny Pacquiao and reigning WBA welterweight champion from Cuba Yordenis Ugas square off live on PPV from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday August 21. The date when the fight airs live in Australia is Sunday, August 22.
The scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout features eight-division world champion, Pacquiao (62-7-2, 39 KOs), who aspires to reclaim WBA belt against current titleholder, Ugas (26-4, 12 KOs). “Pacman” makes his return after two years of layoff since he defeated Keith Thurman in June 2019. Ugas was in action last September when he defeated Adel Ramos.
The co-feature is a ten-round welterweight bout between former world champions, as Victor Ortiz (32-6-3, 25 KOs) goes up against Robert Guerrero (36-6-1, 20 KOs). Also on the card undefeated Mark Magsayo (22-0, 15 KOs) meets former world champion Julio Ceja (32-4-1, 28 KOs) in a twelve-round WBC featherweight title eliminator. Kicking off the action live on pay-per-view Carlos Castro (26-0, 11 KOs) faces Oscar Escandon (26-5, 18 KOs) in a ten-rounder at featherweight.
How to watch Manny Pacquiao vs Yordenis Ugas live stream
Fans in the United States and Canada can watch Manny Pacquiao vs Yordenis Ugas live stream on FITE. The date and time is Saturday, August 21 at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.
Fans in Australia can watch Manny Pacquiao vs Yordenis Ugas live stream on Kayo. The date and time is Sunday, August 22 at 11 am AEST / 9 am AWST.
The “All Access” free live stream show is available up top. Stay tuned with Pacquiao vs Ugas results and live updates below.
Pacquiao vs Ugas results
- Yordenis Ugas def. Manny Pacquiao by unanimous decision (115-113, 116-112, 116-112) | Watch highlights
- Robert Guerrero def. Victor Ortiz by unanimous decision (96-94, 96-94, 96-94)
- Mark Magsayo def. Julio Ceja by KO (R10 at 0:50) | Watch knockout
- Carlos Castro def. Oscar Escandon by TKO (R10 at 1:08)
- Angel Antonio Contreras def. John Leo Dato by unanimous decision (78-73, 77-74, 77-74)
- Mickel Spencer def. Eliseo Villalobos by unanimous decision (40-36, 40-36, 40-36)
- Burley Brooks vs. Cameron Sevilla Rivera – split draw (56-58, 59-55, 57-57)
- Frank Martin def. Ryan Kielczweski by unanimous decision (100-90, 100-90, 100-90)
- Steven Torres def. Justin Rolfe by TKO (R1)
- Jose Valenzuela def. Esteban Sanchez by TKO (R4)
Pacquiao vs Ugas live updates
As the action inside the boxing ring concludes, moving on to Pacquiao vs Ugas post-fight press conference.
And the winner is Yordenis Ugas who secures a unanimous decision against Manny Pacquiao to make the first successful defense of his WBA welterweight title.
Here is more fight action as it happens. Pacquiao unloads a barrage of punches. Ugas responds.
Great battle so far. Ugas has reach advantage and is good with his jabs. Pacquiao tries to close the distance, which appears to be fairly difficult.
And the fists are flying.
Here comes eight-division world champion Manny Pacquiao.
Yordenis Ugas ring entrance.
It’s time for main event! Manny Pacquiao is back in action after two years of layoff. Eight-weight world champion looks to regain WBA welterweight title as he takes on defending champion Yordenis Ugas.
Robert Guerrero makes a successful ring return with a unanimous decision against Victor Ortiz. The pair went a full ten-round distance at welterweight.
All three judges scored the fight 96-94 in favor of Guerrero. Check out video highlights below.
Robert Guerrero vs Victor Ortiz is unfolding. Here is Round 2 highlight.
Here is sneak peak as Manny Pacquiao is getting ready for his fight against Yordenis Ugas, or perhaps a future basketball game.
Time for Pacquiao vs Ugas co-feature, as Victor Ortiz faces fellow-former world champion Robert Guerrero. The pair meets in a ten-rounder at welterweight.
Mark Magsayo comes out on top with a knockout win against Julio Ceja. It was a repeated big right that turned the lights off at 0:50 into the tenth-round.
With the win Magsayo remains undefeated and improves to 23-0, 16 KOs.
While the action inside the ring continues, Canelo Alvarez vs Caleb Plant for undisputed super welterweight title is set for November 6.
Now Ceja is in control targeting body. Magsayo goes down in the fifth.
Mark Magsayo vs Julio Ceja is unfolding. Three rounds are in the books. Check out the first-round highlights below as Magsayo drops Ceja in 30 seconds.
Up next – Filipino rising star Mark Magsayo takes on former world champion from Mexico Julio Ceja in WBA featherweight title eliminator.
The first fight on Pacquiao vs Ugas PPV card ends prior to the final bell. Carlos Castro secures the tenth-round TKO against Oscar Escandon and improves to 27-0, 12 KOs.
After several times seeing Escandon going on his knee the referee called it a day.
Carlos Castro vs Oscar Escandon is unfolding.
Eight-division world champion Manny Pacquiao is here.
The current WBA welterweight champion Yordenis Ugas is in the building.
Pacquiao vs Ugas PPV card start now!
Carlos Castro vs Oscar Escandon kicks off the action. The bout is scheduled for ten rounds at featherweight.
Here is your Main Event tale of the tape.
Eight-division world champion Manny Pacquiao (62-7-2, 39 KO) weighed-in at 146 – one pound lighter than current WBA welterweight champion Yordenis Ugas (26-4-0, 12 KOs), who showed 147.
Ugas has both, height and reach advantage. He stands at 175 cm, while “Pacman” is 166 cm. Ugas’ reach is 175 cm, against Pacquiao’s 170 cm.
Ugas, 35, is seven years younger than Pacquiao, who turns 43 this December.
It’s almost time for Pacquiao vs Ugas action live on pay-per-view. The PPV card comprises four bouts. First up, Julio Ceja Carlos Castro takes on Oscar Escandon in an ten-rounder at featherweight.
Rounding up Pacquiao vs Ugas prelims, Angel Antonio Contreras secures a unanimous decision against John Leo Dato. The scores are 78-73, 77-74, 77-74. Check out highlights below.
Dato gets an eight count in the third. At the beginning of the eighth and final round he puts on pressure.
Culminating Pacquiao vs Ugas undercard, John Leo Dato goes up against Angel Antonio Contreras. The bout is scheduled for eight rounds at featherweight.
The second fight on the non-televised prelims goes the distance. After four rounds at lightweight Mickel Spencer takes a unanimous decision against Eliseo Villalobos. All three judges scored the fight 40-36.
Super Middleweights Burley Brooks and Cameron Sevilla Rivera go a full six-round distance, that ends in a split draw. One judge had it 58-56 for Rivera. Another judge scored the fight 59-55 for Brooks. The third judge had it 57-57.
Check out the highlight below featuring Manny Pacquiao in his previous bout in June 2019. “Pacman” faced then WBA welterweight champion Keith Thurman.
The full fight video is here.
The action continues with Pacquiao vs Ugas free live stream of non-televised preliminary bouts. Among the matchups, John Leo Dato takes on Angel Antonio Contreras at featherweight, Mickel Spencer faces Eliseo Villalobos in at lightweight, and Burley Brooks battles Cameron Sevilla Rivera at super middleweight.
The PBC card live on FOX, serving as portion of Pacquiao vs Ugas undercard, is in the books. The headline-bout goes the distance, as Frank Martin secures a unanimous decision against Ryan Kielczweski to remain undefeated with a new record of 14-0 (10KOs).
All three judges scored the fight 100-90. Check out the highlight video below.
Steven Torres dominates and stops Justin Rolfe in the first round of their heavyweight matchup featured on the PBC on FOX card.
Kicking off the televised action from T-Mobile Arena Jose Valenzuela scores the fourth-round stoppage against Esteban Sanchez at lightweight. Check out the video highlight below.
In case you missed it, check out below what reigning WBA welterweight champion Yordenis Ugas, and boxing’s only four-time welterweight champion and eight-division world champion Manny Pacquiao, had to say after stepping on the scales a day before their showdown.
At the “Grand Arrival” Manny Pacquiao said his appearance inside the ring on August 21 could be his last fight.
“This could be my last fight, or there could be more. I’m turning 43 in December, and my plan has always been to just go one fight at a time. I encourage the fans all over the world to watch this fight, because you never know.”
Yordenis Ugas, who was initially scheduled to defend his belt against Fabian Maidana, said at the final pre-fight press conference that the adjustments were made, and he was ready to face Pacquiao.
“We made the adjustments we had to in the last two weeks so that I’m ready for Pacquiao. We’ve done everything we had to and we’re 100% ready to go”
Pacquiao vs Ugas four-fight card live on pay-per-view follows six preliminary bouts. This includes a trio of non-televised matchups, as well as three-fight PBC on FOX card headlined by Frank Martin up against Ryan Kielczweski.
Check out the full lineup below.
Pacquiao vs Ugas fight card
Main Card (PPV)
- Manny Pacquiao vs. Yordenis Ugas, 12 rounds, welterweight – Ugas’ WBA welterweight title
- Victor Ortiz vs. Robert Guerrero, 10 rounds, welterweight
- Mark Magsayo vs. Julio Ceja, 12 rounds, featherweight – WBC featherweight title eliminator
- Carlos Castro vs. Oscar Escandon, 10 rounds, featherweight
Non-televised
- John Leo Dato vs. Angel Antonio Contreras, featherweight, 8 rounds
- Mickel Spencer vs. Eliseo Villalobos, lightweight, 4 rounds
- Burley Brooks vs. Cameron Sevilla Rivera, super middleweight, 6 rounds (FOX swing bout)
Undercard (FOX)
- Frank Martin vs. Ryan Kielczweski, 10 rounds, lightweight
- Steven Torres vs. Justin Rolfe, heavyweight, 4/6 rounds
- Jose Valenzuela vs. Esteban Sanchez, 8 rounds, lightweight