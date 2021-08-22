Video: Mark Magsayo knocks out Julio Ceja in Round 10

Mark Magsayo faced off Julio Ceja at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday August 21, which made it Sunday August 22 in the UK and Australia. The contest featured rising star from the Philippines going up against former super bantamweight champion from Mexico in the Pacquiao vs Ugas PPV undercard.

The scheduled for twelve rounds matchup didn’t go the full distance. Magsayo sent Ceja to the canvas on the opening minute of the fight. Ceja paid back in Round 5 with body shots.

The lights went off in the tenth, and what turned to be the final round, when Magsayo tagged Ceja with a repeated big right sending him to the canvas.

With the win Mark Magsayo remains undefeated and updates his record to 23-0, 16 KOs, as well as wins WBC-ABC featherweight title eliminator. Julio Ceja drops to 32-5-1, 28 KOs

You can watch Mark Magsayo vs Julio Ceja full fight video highlights up top and below.

Mark Magsayo vs Julio Ceja full fight video highlights

Magsayo sends Ceja to the canvas in 30 seconds.

.@markmagsayo_MMM lands a heavy left hook that sends Julio Ceja to the canvas in RD1 ?. ? Order #PacquiaoUgas on Pay-Per-View NOW: https://t.co/WFLKMpSMCe pic.twitter.com/HnEMMDzxyY — Premier Boxing Champions (@premierboxing) August 22, 2021

War at the end of Round 4.

Ceja targets body and drops Magsayo in Round 5.

DOWN GOES MAGSAYO! Julio Ceja body shots send @markmagsayo_MMM to the canvas the end of round 5 ? Buy #PacquiaoUgas PPV: https://t.co/fEC2fmRrAv pic.twitter.com/oWMPXVyU7Y — FOX Sports: PBC (@PBConFOX) August 22, 2021

Magsayo KO’s Ceja in Round 10.

Another look at @markmagsayo_MMM detonating at a right hook ? in his KO of Julio Ceja. ? #MagsayoCeja ? Order #PacquiaoUgas on Pay-Per-View NOW: https://t.co/WFLKMpSMCe pic.twitter.com/ViS11FhVqR — Premier Boxing Champions (@premierboxing) August 22, 2021

