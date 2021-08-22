Watch Paul vs Woodley live stream
Watch Paul vs Woodley live stream
Watch Paul vs Woodley live stream
Watch Paul vs Woodley live stream
Search
Watch Paul vs Woodley live stream
Watch Paul vs Woodley live stream
Watch Paul vs Woodley live stream
Watch Paul vs Woodley live stream
Boxing

Video: Mark Magsayo knocks out Julio Ceja in Round 10

Parviz Iskenderov

Magsayo stops Ceja with big right on Pacquiao vs Ugas PPV undercard

Mark Magsayo faced off Julio Ceja at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday August 21, which made it Sunday August 22 in the UK and Australia. The contest featured rising star from the Philippines going up against former super bantamweight champion from Mexico in the Pacquiao vs Ugas PPV undercard.

Advertisements

The scheduled for twelve rounds matchup didn’t go the full distance. Magsayo sent Ceja to the canvas on the opening minute of the fight. Ceja paid back in Round 5 with body shots.

The lights went off in the tenth, and what turned to be the final round, when Magsayo tagged Ceja with a repeated big right sending him to the canvas.

With the win Mark Magsayo remains undefeated and updates his record to 23-0, 16 KOs, as well as wins WBC-ABC featherweight title eliminator. Julio Ceja drops to 32-5-1, 28 KOs

You can watch Mark Magsayo vs Julio Ceja full fight video highlights up top and below.

Mark Magsayo vs Julio Ceja full fight video highlights

Magsayo sends Ceja to the canvas in 30 seconds.

Advertisements

War at the end of Round 4.

Ceja targets body and drops Magsayo in Round 5.

Magsayo KO’s Ceja in Round 10.

Get the full Pacquiao vs Ugas results and updates.

Advertisements

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingLatest NewsResults

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Watch DAZN boxing live stream
Watch Paul vs Woodley live stream

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097