UFC Vegas 34 results: Cannonier vs Gastelum

UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Gastelum airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday August 21 in the US, which makes it Sunday August 22 in the UK and Australia. The fight card features twelve bouts in total.

In the main event Jared Cannonier (13-5) and Kelvin Gastelum (16-7, 1 NC) square off in a five-round battle at middleweight. Both fighters are looking to rebound from the defeat suffered in their previous bouts against Robert Whittaker.

In the co-main event Clay Guida (36-20) squares off against undefeated Mark Madsen (10-0) at lightweight. The full UFC Vegas 34 fight card can be found below.

UFC Vegas 34: Cannonier vs Gastelum live stream

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC Vegas 34: Cannonier vs Gastelum live stream on ESPN+. The start time is scheduled for 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT for the main card, following the preliminary card kicking off at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT.

UFC Vegas 34 Australia time is scheduled for 12 pm AEST / 10 am AWST for the main card, following the preliminary card at 9 am AEST / 7 am AWST. The live stream is available on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN on Kayo.

Stay tuned with UFC Vegas 34 results below.

UFC Vegas 34 results

Main Card

Jared Cannonier def. Kelvin Gastelum by unanimous decision (48–47, 48–47, 48–47) | Watch highlights

Mark O. Madsen def. Clay Guida by split decision (29–28, 28–29, 30–27)

Parker Porter def. Chase Sherman by unanimous decision (30–27, 30–27, 29–28)

Saidyokub Kakhramonov def. Trevin Jones by technical Submission (guillotine choke, R3 at 4:39)

Vinc Pichel def. Austin Hubbard by unanimous decision (30–27, 30–27, 30–27)

Alexandre Pantoja def. Brandon Royval by submission (rear-naked choke, R2 at 1:46)

Preliminary Card

Austin Lingo def. Luis Saldana by unanimous decision (29–28, 29–28, 29–28)

Brian Kelleher def. Domingo Pilarte by unanimous decision (30–27, 30–27, 30–27)

Josiane Nunes def. Bea Malecki by KO (punch, R1 at 4:54)

William Knight def. Fabio Cherant by KO (punch, R1 at 3:58)

Ignacio Bahamondes def. Roosevelt Roberts by KO (spinning back kick, R3 at 4:55) | Watch knockout

Ramiz Brahimaj def. Sasha Palatnikov by technical submission (rear-naked choke, R1 at 2:33)