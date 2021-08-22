Search
Live stream UFC on ESPN Plus
Live stream UFC on ESPN Plus
Live stream UFC on ESPN Plus
Live stream UFC on ESPN Plus
UFC

UFC Vegas 34 video: Bahamondes KO’s Roberts with spinning back kick

Parviz Iskenderov
UFC Vegas 34 Ignacio Bahamondes spinning back kick Roosevelt Roberts
UFC Vegas 34 Ignacio Bahamondes delivers spinning back kick in his bout against Roosevelt Roberts | Twitter/ESPNMMA

UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Gastelum

Ignacio Bahamondes secures a spectacular win by knockout against Roosevelt Roberts at UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Gastelum live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on August 21 (August 22 AEST). The scheduled for three rounds lightweight battle ended five seconds prior to the final horn, following a big spinning back kick to the face delivered by Bahamondes.

Advertisements

With the win he Ignacio Bahamondes rebounds from a split decision defeat suffered in his previous bout against John Makdessi, and updates his record to 12-4. Roosevelt Roberts drops to 10-3, 1 NC.

Check out the video of knockout below.

Ignacio Bahamondes knocks out Roosevelt Roberts

Get the full UFC Vegas 34: Cannonier vs Gastelum results.

Advertisements

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
Latest NewsMMAResultsUFC

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Watch DAZN boxing live stream
Live stream UFC on ESPN Plus
Watch Paul vs Woodley live stream

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097