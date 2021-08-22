UFC Vegas 34 video: Bahamondes KO’s Roberts with spinning back kick

Ignacio Bahamondes secures a spectacular win by knockout against Roosevelt Roberts at UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Gastelum live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on August 21 (August 22 AEST). The scheduled for three rounds lightweight battle ended five seconds prior to the final horn, following a big spinning back kick to the face delivered by Bahamondes.

Advertisements

With the win he Ignacio Bahamondes rebounds from a split decision defeat suffered in his previous bout against John Makdessi, and updates his record to 12-4. Roosevelt Roberts drops to 10-3, 1 NC.

Check out the video of knockout below.

Ignacio Bahamondes knocks out Roosevelt Roberts

Wow ?? Beautiful spinning back kick KO at #UFCVegas34 Ignacio Bahamondes drops Roosevelt Roberts five seconds prior to the end of the fight ? @espnmma pic.twitter.com/Y2SVuhRCAi — FIGHTMAG (@fightmag) August 22, 2021

Get the full UFC Vegas 34: Cannonier vs Gastelum results.