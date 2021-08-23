Watch Paul vs Woodley live stream
Watch Paul vs Woodley live stream
Watch Paul vs Woodley live stream
Watch Paul vs Woodley live stream
Search
Watch Paul vs Woodley live stream
Watch Paul vs Woodley live stream
Watch Paul vs Woodley live stream
Watch Paul vs Woodley live stream
Boxing

Full Fight Video: Jake Paul secures win by TKO in pro boxing debut against AnEsonGib

Newswire
Subscribe

Subscribe to our channel on YouTube

Get all FIGHTMAG video content

Advertisements

Paul faces Woodley live from Cleveland

With a record of 3-0, 3 KOs, Jake Paul goes up against former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley live on pay-per-view from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, OH on Sunday August 29, which makes it Monday August 30 in the UK and Australia. Ahead of the matchup check out the full fight video up top, featuring the YouTuber making his pro boxing debut early January 2020, when he faced Ali Loui Al-Fakhri aka AnEsonGib at The Meridian at Island Gardens in Miami, FL.

Boxing fans can watch Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley live stream on FITE. In Australia the fight also airs live on Kayo.

Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley Fight Week, public events, schedule, tickets

Get the full Paul vs Woodley fight card and event start time.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingFeaturedLatest NewsVideo

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Advertisements
Watch Paul vs Woodley live stream

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Watch DAZN boxing live stream

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097