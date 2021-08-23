Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley Fight Week, public events, schedule, tickets

YouTuber turned pro-boxer Jake Paul goes up against former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley live on pay-per-view from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio, on Sunday, August 29. The date when the fight airs live stream in Australia and the UK is Monday, August 30.

Advertisements

In the co-main event unified featherweight champion Amanda Serrano defends her titles against current super bantamweight champion Yamileth Mercado. Among other undercard bouts, Ivan Baranchyk takes on Montana Love at junior welterweight, Daniel Dubois faces Joe Cusumano at heavyweight, and Tommy Fury meets Anthony Taylor at 180-pound catchweight. The full lineup can be found below.

A number of events have been scheduled for Paul vs Woodley Fight Week, leading to the date when the fighters square off inside the boxing ring. Check out the schedule below.

Paul vs Woodley tickets

Paul vs Woodley tickets to witness all the action at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio on Sunday, August 29, are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats.

How to watch Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley live stream

Fans can watch Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley live stream on FITE TV. The date is Sunday, August 29. The time is 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT.

In Australia Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley airs live Monday, August 30. The time is 10 am AEST / 8 am AWST. Fans can watch the fight live stream on FITE TV and Kayo Sports.

Advertisements

Paul vs Woodley UK date and time is Monday, August 30 at 1 am BST. Live stream is available on FITE TV.

The date and start time in other countries can be found on the event broadcast page.

Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley

Paul vs Woodley Fight Week schedule of events

Paul vs Woodley Media Workout is on Wednesday, August 25 at Cleveland Public Square – 50 Public Square, Cleveland, OH 44113. The event is open to public. The start time is 3:30 pm ET. The event will also air live stream on Showtime Sports channel on YouTube.

The final Paul vs Woodley pre-fight press conference is held on Thursday, August 26 (closed to public). Live stream on Showtime Sports channel on YouTube starts at 1 pm ET.

The official commission weigh-in (closed to public) is on Saturday, August 28. The open to public Paul vs Woodley ceremonial weigh-in takes place the same day at KeyBank State Theater – 1519 Euclid Avenue; Cleveland, OH 44115. Doors open for fans at 4 pm ET. Live stream on Showtime Sports channel on YouTube starts at 5 pm ET.

Paul vs Woodley fight date is Sunday, August 29. The location is Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio. Doors open for fans at 6 pm ET. Tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats. The first fight begins at 7 pm ET. The fight action live on pay-per-view starts at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT in the US, 10 am / 8 am AWST in Australia and 1 am BST in the UK.

The post-fight press conference follows the event, as the action inside the boxing ring concludes.

Paul vs Woodley fight card

The current Paul vs Woodley fight card looks as the following:

Main Card

Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley, 8 rounds, cruiserweight

Amanda Serrano vs. Yamileth Mercado, 10 rounds, featherweight – Serrano’s WBC and WBO featherweight titles

Ivan Baranchyk vs. Montana Love, 10 rounds, junior welterweight

Daniel Dubois vs. Joe Cusumano, 10 rounds, heavyweight

Tommy Fury vs. Anthony Taylor, 6 rounds, 180-pound catchweight

Undercard

Charles Conwell vs. Juan Carlos Rubio, 10 rounds, super welterweight