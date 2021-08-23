UFC Vegas 35 fight card, Barboza vs Chikadze

UFC Vegas 35 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday August 28, which makes it Sunday August 28 in the UK and Australia. The main event is a five-round featherweight bout between Edson Barboza and Giga Chikadze.

Barboza (22-9) won two of his previous bouts. In May he knocked out Shane Burgos in the third round. Before that he scored a unanimous decision against Makwan Amirkhani.

Chikadze (13-2) is riding the eight-win streak. Two of his most recent bouts he won via first-round TKO against Cub Swanson in May, and Jamey Simmons last November.

TUF 29 middleweight tournament final is set to serve as the UFC Vegas 35 co-main event. The contest pits Bryan Battle (5-1) and Gilbert Urbina (6-1), who replaced Tresean Gore.

Among other bouts featured on the card, Ricky Turcios meets Brady Hiestand in TUF 29 bantamweight tournament final, Kevin Lee faces Daniel Rodriguez at welterweight, and Andre Petroski takes on Micheal Gillmore at middleweight. In addition, Makhmud Muradov battles Gerald Meerschaert also at middleweight.

After a number of withdrawals, the main card for the upcoming event was confirmed this past weekend during the UFC Vegas 34 broadcast. The preliminary card is expected to be finalized shortly.

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC Vegas 35: Barboza vs Chikadze live stream on ESPN+. In Australia the fight card airs live on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN on Kayo.

UFC Vegas 35 fight card

Main Card

Edson Barboza vs. Giga Chikadze

Bryan Battle vs. Gilbert Urbina – TUF 29 Middleweight tournament final

Ricky Turcios vs. Brady Hiestand – TUF 29 Bantamweight tournament final

Kevin Lee vs. Daniel Rodriguez

Andre Petroski vs. Micheal Gillmore

Makhmud Muradov vs. Gerald Meerschaert

Preliminary card (To be finalized)

Alessio Di Chirico vs. Abdul Razak Alhassan

Sam Alvey vs. Wellington Turman

Ketlen Vieira vs. TBD

Dustin Jacoby vs. Darren Stewart

Vanessa Demopoulos vs. JJ Aldrich

Jamall Emmers vs. Pat Sabatini

Guido Cannetti vs. TBD