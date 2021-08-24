Manny Pacquiao issues statement post-fight against Yordenis Ugas

Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao made his ring return this past weekend (Aug 21) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, where he faced reigning WBA welterweight champion Yordenis Ugas. Eight-division world champion did not succeed to reclaim the belt he had earned two years back against Keith Thurman. En route to the defeat by unanimous decision, the Filipino star was out-boxed and out-fought by the Cuban champion, who made the first successful defense of his title, after winning the strap against Abel Ramos last September.

On Monday Manny Pacquiao issued a statement on social media with the words of gratitude. As well, traditionally “humble in victory, gracious in defeat”, “Pacman” congratulated Yordenis Ugas with the win.

“I want to thank God for giving me the strength to fight,” Pacquiao posted on Twitter. “I thank my family for always standing beside me. I wish to congratulate Ugas and his team. Although, I hoped for a different outcome, I wish him the best.”

“Thank you to the fans all around the world who were watching. Thank you to every Filipino that has ever supported me. I’m so proud to represent my country. I’m sorry I could not give you a win, but I did my very best. From the bottom of my heart, THANK YOU! God bless you all!”

During the Fight Week leading to the matchup, Pacquiao said his fight against Ugas could be his final appearance inside the ring or “there could be more”.