Rico Verhoeven defends against Alistair Overeem on Oct 23

Reigning GLORY heavyweight champion Rico Verhoeven puts his title on the line when he faces K-1 legend and ex-UFC fighter Alistair Overeem. The pair squares off in the main event of Collision 3 aka GLORY 79. Kickboxing event airs live on pay-per-view from GelreDome in Arnhem, Netherlands.

Verhoeven was in action in January, when he came out on top from the four-man tournament, taking the wins via first-round TKO against Tarik Khbabez and by a unanimous decision against Hesdy Gerges. Before that he faced Badr Hari in the rematch headlining Collision 2 in December 2019. Over the course of the fight the latter scored a pair of knockdowns, but failed to dethrone current champion due to injury suffered in Round 3.

Alistair Overeem signed with GLORY Kickboxing in June after he concluded his run in the UFC. Former Strikeforce and DREAM heavyweight champion last fought inside the squared circle in December 2010, when he took all K-1 World Grand Prix eliminating Peter Aerts and Gokhan Saki via first-round TKO and Tyron Spong by unanimous decision.

The list of other bouts featured on the GLORY 79: Verhoeven vs Overeem fight card is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.