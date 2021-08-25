Benavidez vs Uzcategui postponed to Nov 13, tickets valid

The scheduled for this Saturday (Aug 28) bout between David Benavidez and Jose Uzcategui has been rescheduled for November 13. The location remains the same, Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ. The event will air live on Showtime.

Advertisements

The original date fell off due to a positive COVID-19 test for Benavidez.

“Tickets purchased for the August 28 event will be valid for the newly scheduled November 13 event date,” reads the announcement sent out by Premier Boxing Champions. “If you are unable to attend the newly scheduled date, tickets will be refundable at your point of purchase.”

Unbeaten two-time world champion Benavidez and former champion Uzcategui will square off the scheduled for twelve rounds WBC middleweight title eliminator. Also on the card, Jose Benavidez, the older brother of David Benavidez, will be making his return facing off Francisco Emanuel Torres in a ten-rounder at super welterweight.

The list of bouts featured on the Benavidez vs Uzcategui undercard is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.