Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley Open Workout (video)

YouTuber turned pro-boxer Jake Paul and former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley square off in a boxing match live on pay-per-view from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, OH on Sunday August 29, which makes it Monday August 30 in the UK and Australia. Leading to the fight date the pair will partake in the open to the public Media Workout.

Paul vs Woodley open workout takes place at Cleveland Public Square on Wednesday, August 25. The start time is scheduled for 4 pm ET. In attendance the main event fighters, as well as the undercard competitors including Charles Conwell, Montana Love, Ivan Baranchyk, Tommy Fury, Daniel Dubois and Amanda Serrano. Live stream video is available up top.

Boxing fans can watch Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley live stream on FITE. In addition, in Australia the fight also airs live on Kayo.

