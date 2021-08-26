Joshua vs Usyk undercard: Lawrence Okolie faces Dilan Prasovic, plus more

Unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua defends his IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO belts against former undisputed cruiserweight champion Oleksandr Usyk at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England on Saturday September 25, which makes it Sunday August 26 in Australia. The 12-round contest headlines the fight card live stream on DAZN. The list of undercard matchups has been announced today, featuring Lawrence Okolie, Callum Smith, Florian Marku, among others.

WBO cruiserweight champion Lawrence Okolie (16-0, 13 KOs) puts his title on the line for the first time against mandatory challenger Dilan Prasovic (15-0, 12 KOs). Okolie secured the belt via sixth-round stoppage of Krzysztof Glowacki in March. By winning a world title in just his sixteenth fight, the unbeaten 28-year-old from Hackney nicknamed ‘The Sauce’ emulated fellow Brits Tony Bellew, David Haye, Enzo Maccarinelli, Johnny Nelson and Carl Thompson, who all previously held world crowns in the 200lb class.

Montenegro’s Prasovic, a former WBO cruiserweight youth world champion, sits at No.1 in the world with the governing body, having won all fifteen of his fights since turning professional in October 2014. Twelve of those wins came by way of knockout.

Also on the card, former WBA super middleweight champion Callum Smith (27-1, 19 KOs) makes his ring return up at light heavyweight against the Dominican Republic’ Lenin Castillo (21-3-1, 16 KOs). In his previous bout last December he dropped a unanimous decision against Mexican superstar Canelo Alvarez.

Manchester lightweight prospect Campbell Hatton (3-0) continues his education in the professional ranks, when he takes on Spain’s Izan Dura (3-7). As well, ‘The Albanian King’ Florian Marku (8-0-1, 6 KOs) looks to build on his impressive stoppage win over Rylan Charlton in February, as he challenges Milan’s Maxim Prodan (19-0-1, 15 KOs) for the IBF International welterweight title. In addition, Chicago middleweight Christopher Ousley (12-0, 9 KOs) meets Russia’s Khasan Baysangurov (21-1, 11 KOs) for the WBA Intercontinental belt.

Joshua vs Usyk fight card

The full Joshua vs Usyk fight card looks as the following:

Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk, 12 rounds, heavyweight – Joshua’s unified IBF, WBA, WBO, IBO heavyweight titles

Lawrence Okolie vs. Dilan Prasovic, 12 rounds, cruiserweight – Okolie’s WBO cruiserweight title

Callum Smith vs. Lenin Castillo, 12 rounds, light heavyweight

Florian Marku vs. Maxim Prodan, 10 rounds, welterweight – IBF International welterweight title

Christopher Ousley vs. Khasan Baysangurov, 10 rounds, middleweight – for WBA Intercontinental middleweight title

Campbell Hatton vs. Izan Dura, 4 rounds, lightweight