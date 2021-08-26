Paul vs Woodley Australia time: How to watch fight live – all states and territories

YouTuber and pro-boxer Jake Paul faces former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in an eight-round cruiserweight match at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, OH. The date and time when the fight card airs live on pay-per-view in Australia is Monday, August 30 at 10 am AEST.

Paul (3-0, 3 KOs boxing) is making his fourth appearance inside the ring following his first-round knockout win against former Bellator MMA and ONE Championship welterweight champion Ben Askren. Woodley (19-7 MMA) is making his pro boxing debut.

In the co-feature unified WBC, WBO and IBO featherweight champion Amanda Serrano (40-1-1, 30 KOs) defends her belts in a ten-round battle against reigning WBC super bantamweight champion Yamileth Mercado (18-2, 5 KOs). Among the undercard bouts former IBF super lightweight champion Ivan Baranchyk (20-2, 13 KOs) goes up against unbeaten Montana Love (15-0-1, 7 KOs), Joe Cusumano (19-3, 17 KOs) faces off Daniel Dubois (16-1, 15 KOs), and Tommy Fury (6-0, 4 KOs) takes on Anthony Taylor (0-1).

Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley live stream in Australia, date, time, how to watch, PPV cost

The Australian boxing fans can watch Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley live stream on Kayo Sports and on FITE TV. The date is Monday, August 30. The time is 10 am AEST. The PPV price is $29.95.

Paul vs Woodley start time in Brisbane, Canberra, Hobart, Melbourne and Sydney (AEST)

Paul vs Woodley start time in Brisbane, QLD, Canberra, ACT, Melbourne, VIC, Sydney, NSW and Hobart, Tasmania is set for Monday, August 30 at 10 am AEST. Order PPV >>

Paul vs Woodley Adelaide and Darwin time (ACST)

Paul vs Woodley start time in Adelaide, SA and Darwin, NT is scheduled for Monday, August 30 at 9:30 am ACST. Order PPV >>

Paul vs Woodley Perth time (AWST)

Paul vs Woodley Perth time is scheduled for Monday, August 30 at 8 am AWST. Order PPV >>

Paul vs Woodley start time on Christmas Island (CXT)

Paul vs Woodley start time on Christmas Island is scheduled for Monday, August 30 at 7 am CXT. Order PPV >>

Paul vs Woodley fight card

The full five-fight Paul vs Woodley PPV fight card looks as the following:

Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley, 8 rounds, cruiserweight

Amanda Serrano vs. Yamileth Mercado, 10 rounds, featherweight – Serrano’s WBC and WBO featherweight titles

Ivan Baranchyk vs. Montana Love, 10 rounds, junior welterweight

Daniel Dubois vs. Joe Cusumano, 10 rounds, heavyweight

Tommy Fury vs. Anthony Taylor, 6 rounds, 180-pound catchweight