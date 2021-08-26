Watch Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley final pre-fight press conference – live stream

YouTuber and undefeated pro-boxer Jake Paul and former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley come face-to-face and answer questions at the final pre-fight press conference. The pair squares off in an eight-round cruiserweight boxing match live on pay-per-view from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio on Sunday August 29, which makes it Monday August 30 in the UK and Australia.

Paul vs Woodley final pre-fight press conference is held on Thursday, August 26 beginning at 1 pm ET / 10 am PT, which makes it 6 pm BST in the UK, and Friday, August 27 at 3 am AEST in Australia. Live stream video from Hilton Cleveland Downtown is available up top.

Boxing fans can watch Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley live stream on FITE. In Australia the fight also airs live on Kayo.

Get the full Paul vs Woodley fight card.