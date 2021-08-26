Watch Paul vs Woodley live stream
Watch Paul vs Woodley live stream
Watch Paul vs Woodley live stream
Watch Paul vs Woodley live stream
Search
Watch Paul vs Woodley live stream
Watch Paul vs Woodley live stream
Watch Paul vs Woodley live stream
Watch Paul vs Woodley live stream
Boxing

Watch Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley final pre-fight press conference – live stream

Newswire
Subscribe

Subscribe to our channel on YouTube

Get all FIGHTMAG video content

Advertisements

Paul vs Woodley airs live on PPV from Cleveland

YouTuber and undefeated pro-boxer Jake Paul and former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley come face-to-face and answer questions at the final pre-fight press conference. The pair squares off in an eight-round cruiserweight boxing match live on pay-per-view from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio on Sunday August 29, which makes it Monday August 30 in the UK and Australia.

Paul vs Woodley final pre-fight press conference is held on Thursday, August 26 beginning at 1 pm ET / 10 am PT, which makes it 6 pm BST in the UK, and Friday, August 27 at 3 am AEST in Australia. Live stream video from Hilton Cleveland Downtown is available up top.

Boxing fans can watch Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley live stream on FITE. In Australia the fight also airs live on Kayo.

Paul vs Woodley live stream, date, time, tickets

Get the full Paul vs Woodley fight card.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingFeaturedLatest NewsVideo

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Advertisements
Watch Paul vs Woodley live stream
Watch Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley live stream

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Watch DAZN boxing live stream

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097