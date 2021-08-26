UFC Vegas 35 start time, live stream, how to watch, Barboza vs Chikadze, full fight card

UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs Chikadze airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday August 28 in the US, which makes it Sunday August 29 in Australia. The fight card comprises twelve bouts in total.

In the main event Edson Barboza (22-9) looks to extend his two-win streak when he faces Giga Chikadze (13-2), who won-eight bouts in a row. Barboza is coming off the win by knockout in the third round against Shane Burgos. Chikadze won his previous bout via first-round TKO against Cub Swanson. The pair squares off in the scheduled for five rounds matchup at featherweight.

In the co-main event Bryan Battle (5-1) and Gilbert Urbina (6-1) battle it out in TUF 29 Middleweight tournament final. Also on the card Ricky Turcios (10-2) meets Brady Hiestand (5-1) in TUF 29 Bantamweight tournament final. The full fight card can be found below.

UFC Vegas 35 live stream in the United States, date and time

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs Chikadze live stream on ESPN+. The date is Saturday, August 28. The main card start time is scheduled for 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT. The action begins on the early preliminary card, kicking off at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT.

UFC Vegas 35 Australia time, date, live stream

In Australia UFC Vegas 35: Barboza vs Chikadze airs live stream on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN on Kayo. The date is Sunday, August 29. The main card start time is scheduled for 12 pm AEST. The preliminary card begins at 9 am AEST.

UFC Vegas 35 fight card

The full UFC Vegas 35: Barboza vs Chikadze fight card looks as the following:

Main Card

Edson Barboza vs. Giga Chikadze

Bryan Battle vs. Gilbert Urbina – TUF 29 Middleweight tournament final

Ricky Turcios vs. Brady Hiestand – TUF 29 Bantamweight tournament final

Kevin Lee vs. Daniel Rodriguez

Andre Petroski vs. Micheal Gillmore

Makhmud Muradov vs. Gerald Meerschaert

Preliminary card

Alessio Di Chirico vs. Abdul Razak Alhassan

Sam Alvey vs. Wellington Turman

Dustin Jacoby vs. Darren Stewart

Vanessa Demopoulos vs. JJ Aldrich

Jamall Emmers vs. Pat Sabatini

Guido Cannetti vs. Mana Martinez