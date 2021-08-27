Watch Paul vs Woodley live stream

Boxing

Amanda Serrano: Women are champions as well, we work as hard as men

Parviz Iskenderov
Amanda Serrano vs Yamileth Mercado
Amanda Serrano vs Yamileth Mercado press conference faceoff | Amanda Westcott/SHOWTIME

Amanda Serrano defends against Yamileth Mercado in Paul vs Woodley co-feature

Amanda Serrano faces Yamileth Mercado in the co-feature to Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley live on pay-per-view from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, OH on Sunday August 29, which makes it Monday August 30 in the UK and Australia. The contest features unified WBC, WBO and IBO featherweight champion defending her belts against current WBC super bantamweight titleholder. The women’s world championship bout is scheduled for ten rounds.

“I want to thank Jake [Paul] for putting his faith in me and pushing to get me on this card,” said Serrano (40-1-1, 30 KOs), champion from Puerto Rico, at the final pre-fight press conference. “This is going to be two champions going at each other and leaving it all in the ring.”

“These belts are my babies. It’s going to be very hard for her to beat me and take these back to Mexico. She’s going home empty-handed. I thank Mercado for taking the fight, but she’s not winning.”

“I train and fight to be the best in the world. I hope that people can acknowledge that the women are champions as well and that we work as hard as the men. I’m showing everyone that women’s boxing is great too.”

Amanda Serrano and Jake Paul
Amanda Serrano and Jake Paul at press conference | Amanda Westcott/SHOWTIME

‘We’re going to surprise a lot of people’

Mercado (18-2, 5 KOs), challenger from Mexico, moves up a weight class. She expressed her confidence in coming out victorious. If successful she will become a world champion in two weight classes simultaneously.

“I’m coming up in weight, but I’m one of the biggest fighters at 122,” Mercado said. “I’m not worried at all about going up a division for this fight.”

“I’m very well prepared and I feel strong. I’m confident that I’m going to win on Sunday and prove that I’m up to the challenge. We’re going to surprise a lot of people.”

Fans can watch Paul vs Woodley, Serrano vs Mercado, and the rest of PPV card, live stream on FITE. Ge the full lineup and event start time.

