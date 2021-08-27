Filip Hrgovic defends against Marko Radonjic on Sept 10

Filip Hrgovic defends his IBF International title against fellow-unbeaten heavyweight Marko Radonjic at Wörthersee Stadion in Klagenfurt, Austria on September 10. The championship bout headlines ‘Battle of the Giants’ live on RTL in Croatia and live stream on DAZN internationally.

Hrgovic (12-0, 10 KOs), the 29-year-old from Zagreb, Croatia, is one of the most feared fighters in the Heavyweight division. He returns to action following a sensational knockout win over American Heavyweight Rydell Booker on November 7 at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. The Rio 2016 Olympic bronze medalist has his sights set on a world title fight with IBF ruler Anthony Joshua but knows he must first overcome Radonjic as he makes the maiden defense of his IBF International crown.

“This is going to be a great fight between two top Heavyweights,” said Hrgovic. “I have a lot of respect for Radonjic for taking this fight when many wouldn’t. I’m excited to box at the Wörthersee Stadion. I expect a lot of Croatians to travel to support me and I look forward to fighting in front of the Austrian fans too. Radonjic has a good record, he has won all his fights by knockout, but he has never fight anyone like me. On September 10, he will feel my power and the ‘Montenegro Hammer’ will fall!”

Radonjic (22-0, 22 KOs), who is known as the ‘Montenegro Hammer’, holds an incredible record of 22 knockout wins from 22 contests. The 31-year-old from Cetinje, Montenegro, will face his toughest test against Hrgovic, a man many are tipping as a future World Champion, but is confident of maintaining his perfect record and taking home the IBF International strap.

“Filip Hrgovic is a great fighter and I’m really looking forward to fighting him,” says Radonjic. “It will be an exciting fight between two big punching Heavyweights. I know Hrgovic is a good boxer but I’m confident I can beat him. I will take the IBF International Title home with me. The ‘Montenegro Hammer’ is coming to win!”

The event is promoted by Wasserman Boxing and Matchroom Boxing in association with SEH Sports and Entertainment Holding.

The list of bouts featured on the Hrgovic vs Radonjic undercard is expected to be announced shortly.

Filip Hrgovic vs. Marko Radonjic, 12 rounds, heavyweight – Hrgovic’s IBF International heavyweight title