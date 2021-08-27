Watch Paul vs Woodley live stream
MMA

Invicta FC 44 results, live stream, how to watch, start time, Ducote vs Taylor, full card

Invicta FC 44: A New Era

Invicta FC 44 airs live on pay-per-view from Memorial Hall in Kansas City, KS on Friday August 27, which makes it Saturday August 28 in the UK and Australia. The women’s MMA event, titled “A New Era”, features a series of bouts with two titles contested in the headliner of the show.

On the top of the fight-bill Emily Ducote (9-6) and Danielle Taylor (11-5) battle it out for strawweight title. The second half of doubleheader features Lisa Verzosa (6-1) up against Taneisha Tennant (3-1) with bantamweight title on the line.

MMA fans can watch Invicta FC 44 live stream on FITE. The start time is 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT in the US, which makes it 3 am BST in the UK and 12 pm AEST in Australia.

Invicta FC 44 free live stream of the preliminary card begins two hours prior. Video is available up top.

Get the full Invicta FC 44 fight card and stay tuned with results below.

Invicta FC 44 fight card

Main Card

  • Emily Ducote vs. Danielle Taylor – for Invicta FC strawweight title
  • Lisa Verzosa vs. Taneisha Tennant – for Invicta FC bantamweight title
  • Brogan Sanchez vs. Emilee King
  • Jodie Esquibel vs. Liz Tracy
  • Serena DeJesus vs. Lauren Mueller

Preliminary Card

  • Caitlin Sammons vs. Helen Peralta
  • Katie Saull vs. Marisa Messer-Belenchia
  • Katie Perez vs. Natalie Salcedo
  • Kayla Yontef vs. Carlene Chandler
