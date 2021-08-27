Lion Fight 69 results, Walker vs Thompson – Muay Thai live from Boston

Lion Fight 69 airs live from House of Blues in Boston, MA on Friday August 27, which makes it Saturday August 28 in the UK and Australia. Muay Thai event features a series of bouts with two titles contested in the headliner of the show.

In the main event Steve Walker defends his North American super cruiserweight title against Warren Thompson. In the co-main event Brendon Raftery and Mike Triana battle it out for a vacant LF North American super featherweight belt.

Muay Thai fans can watch Lion Fight 69 live on UFC Fight Pass. The start time is scheduled for 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT in the US, 12 am BST in the UK and 9 am AEST in Australia.

Color-commentator on the show is former WKN World heavyweight Muay Thai champion Nathan “Carnage” Corbett.

Get the full Lion Fight 69 fight card and stay tuned with results below.

Lion Fight 69 fight card

Steve Walker vs. Warren Thompson – Walker’s North American super cruiserweight title

Brendon Raftery vs. Michael Triana – for vacant LF North American super featherweight title

Dwayne Holman vs. Julian Nguyen

Jose Montelongo vs. Shaun Shubert

Josh Thompson vs. Jorge Vega

Jose Rivera vs. Brian Bogue