MMA

PFL 9 results, live stream, how to watch, start time, Loughnane vs Khaybulaev, full card

Newswire
PFL 9: Loughnane vs Khaybulaev
Movlid Khaybulaev vs Brendan Loughnane weigh-in faceoff | PFL MMA

PFL 9: Loughnane vs Khaybulaev airs live from Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood on Friday August 27, which makes it Saturday August 28 in Australia. MMA event features the third playoff of Season 2021 with the featherweight and light heavyweight contenders aspiring to earn their tickets to the final.

In the main event Brendan Loughnane and Movlid Khaybulaev square off in featherweight semi-final. The co-main event is another 145-pound semi-final pitting Chris Wade and Bubba Jenkins. The light heavyweight semi-finals feature Emiliano Sordi up against Antonio Carlos Junio, and Cezar Ferreira faceoff Marthin Hamlet.

MMA fans can watch PFL 9 live stream on ESPN+ in the US and on ESPN on Kayo in Australia. The main card starts at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT and 12 pm AEST, respectively. The preliminary card kicks off at 6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT / 8:30 am AEST.

Get the full PFL 9 fight card and stay tuned with results below.

PFL 9: Loughnane vs Khaybulaev fight card

Main Card

  • Brendan Loughnane vs. Movlid Khaybulaev
  • Chris Wade vs. Bubba Jenkins
  • Emiliano Sordi vs. Antonio Carlos Junior
  • Cezar Ferreira vs. Marthin Hamlet

Preliminary Card

  • Sheymon Moraes vs. Lazar Stojadinovic
  • Chris Camozzi vs. Cory Hendricks
  • Anthony Dizy vs. Jesse Stirn
  • Jason Knight vs. Bobby Moffett
  • Alejandro Flores vs. Carl Deaton
  • Jacob Kilburn vs. Brandon Jenkins
