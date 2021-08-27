PFL 9 weigh-in results, Loughnane vs Khaybulaev official

The headline-bout fighters Brendan Loughnane and Movlid Khaybulaev, and the rest of competitors partaking in PFL 9, stepped on the scales to make it official. MMA event airs live from Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood on Friday August 27, which makes it Saturday August 28 in Australia. The fight card features the third Playoff of Season 2021 with the featherweight and light heavyweight contenders looking for their ticket to the final.

Brendan Loughnane weighed-in at 145.8 lbs. Movlid Khaybulaev showed 145.8 lbs. The full PFL 9 fight card and weigh-in results below.

MMA fans in the United States can watch PFL 9: Loughnane vs Khaybulaev main card live stream ESPN+. The main card begins at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT following the preliminary card at 6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT. In Australia the event is available on ESPN on Kayo, with the main card starting at 12 pm AEST, following the prelims kicking off at 8:30 am AEST.

PFL 9 fight card

Main Card

Brendan Loughnane (145.8 lbs.) vs. Movlid Khaybulaev (145.8 lbs.)

Chris Wade (145.6 lbs.) vs. Bubba Jenkins (146 lbs.)

Emiliano Sordi (206 lbs.) vs. Antonio Carlos Junior (205.4 lbs.)

Cezar Ferreira (205.2 lbs.) vs. Marthin Hamlet (205.8 lbs.)

Preliminary Card

Sheymon Moraes (146 lbs.) vs. Lazar Stojadinovic (145.6 lbs.)

Chris Camozzi (203.4 lbs.) vs. Cory Hendricks (205.6 lbs.)

Anthony Dizy (145.6 lbs.) vs. Jesse Stirn (144.6 lbs.)

Jason Knight (145.8 lbs.) vs. Bobby Moffett (148.2 lbs.)

Alejandro Flores (145.6 lbs.) vs. Carl Deaton (146 lbs.)

Jacob Kilburn (154.4 lbs.) vs. Brandon Jenkins (156 lbs.)