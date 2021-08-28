Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley weigh-in video and results

YouTuber Jake Paul goes up against former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, headlining boxing fight card live on pay-per-view from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, OH on Sunday August 29, which makes it Monday August 30 in the UK and Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes weigh-in to make it official.

Following the commission weigh-in (closed to public), Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley, as well as the rest of fighters featured on the card, step on the scales and faceoff in front of fans. The ceremonial weigh-in airs live from KeyBank State Theater in Cleveland, OH, starting at 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT in the US, 10 pm BST in the UK, and 7 am AEST in Australia. Video is available up top.

Fans can watch Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley fight live stream on FITE. In Australia the event also airs live on Kayo.

Get the full Paul vs Woodley fight card below, and stay tuned for weigh-in results.

Paul vs Woodley fight card

Main Card

Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley, 8 rounds, cruiserweight

Amanda Serrano vs. Yamileth Mercado, 10 rounds, featherweight – Serrano’s WBC and WBO featherweight titles

Ivan Baranchyk vs. Montana Love, 10 rounds, junior welterweight

Daniel Dubois vs. Joe Cusumano, 10 rounds, heavyweight

Tommy Fury vs. Anthony Taylor, 6 rounds, 180-pound catchweight

Undercard

Charles Conwell vs. Juan Carlos Rubio, 10 rounds, super welterweight