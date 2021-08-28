UFC Vegas 35 weigh-in results, Barboza vs Chikadze set, one fighter heavy

UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs Chikadze airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday August 28, which makes it Sunday August 29 in Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Advertisements

Edson Barboza weighed-in at 145 for his featherweight main event bout against Giga Chikadze, who was 145.5. Bryan Battle and Gilbert Urbina tipped the scales at 185.5 and 186, respectively, for their TUF 29 Middleweight tournament final, that serves as the co-main event.

Ricky Turcios showed 135 for his TUF 29 Bantamweight tournament final against Brady Hiestand, 135.5.

Mana Martinez missed weight by four pounds, showing 140, for his preliminary card bout against Guido Cannetti, 135.5. He forfeits 30 percent of his purse n favor of opponent and the contest proceeds at catchweight.

MMA fans can watch UFC Vegas 35: Barboza vs Chikadze live stream on ESPN+ in the US, and on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN on Kayo in Australia.

Get the full UFC Vegas 35 fight card and weigh-in results below.

UFC Vegas 35 fight card

Main Card

Edson Barboza (145) vs. Giga Chikadze (145.5)

Bryan Battle (185.5) vs. Gilbert Urbina (186)

Ricky Turcios (135) vs. Brady Hiestand (135.5)

Kevin Lee (170.5) vs. Daniel Rodriguez (171)

Andre Petroski (185.5) vs. Micheal Gillmore (184)

Makhmud Muradov (184.5) vs. Gerald Meerschaert (185)

Preliminary Card

Alessio Di Chirico (185.5) vs. Abdul Razak Alhassan (185.5)

Sam Alvey (185.5) vs. Wellington Turman (185.5)

Dustin Jacoby (203.5) vs. Darren Stewart (204.5)

JJ Aldrich (125) vs. Vanessa Demopoulos (125.5)

Jamall Emmers (145.5) vs. Pat Sabatini (145.5)

Mana Martinez (140)* vs. Guido Cannetti (135.5)

*Missed weight.