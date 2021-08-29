Edson Barboza and Giga Chikadze squared off in the main event of UFC Vegas 35 live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday August 28, which made it Sunday August 29 in the UK and Australia. The contest featured No.9-ranked featherweight contender up against No.10-ranked competitor in the scheduled for five rounds 145-pound matchup.

The first couple of rounds saw Chikadze putting on an explosive performance with kicks and punches. Barboza fought back, but after getting caught with knee to the body, he get go totally dominated and ultimately stopped with punches at 1 minute at 44 seconds into the third.

With the win Giga Chikadze updates his record to 14-2 and secures the ninth straight victory. Edson Barboza drops to 22-10, which snaps his two-win streak.

Check out Edson Barboza vs Giga Chikadze full fight video highlights below.

Barboza vs Chikadze full fight video highlights

Edson Barboza walkout.

Giga Chikadze walkout.

(No) Handshake.

Round 1.

Patada al cuerpo bien conectada por Giga #UFCvegas35 pic.twitter.com/3e988QasHw — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) August 29, 2021

At the end of the first round, @giga_chikadze started to get loose ?#UFCVegas35 pic.twitter.com/FOBbNSnU2h — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) August 29, 2021

Round 2.

Se sabía que habría patadas y no están decepcionando #UFCVegas35 pic.twitter.com/y6fNxVnKRP — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) August 29, 2021

Round 3.

Rodilla al cuerpo seguida de buenos golpes y Giga está de cacería!!! #UFCVegas35 pic.twitter.com/0qREp4GszO — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) August 29, 2021

GIGA'S GOT HANDS TOO! ? ?? @Giga_Chikadze with the biggest win of his career and KNOCKS OUT Edson Barboza! #UFCVegas35 pic.twitter.com/P5rysHgDLF — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) August 29, 2021

Verdict.

