UFC

Edson Barboza vs Giga Chikadze full fight video highlights

Newswire
UFC Vegas 35 Giga Chikadze vs Edson Barboza
Giga Chikadze throws kick in his UFC Vegas 35 main event bout against Edson Barboza | Twitter/ESPNMMA

Chikadze stops Barboza in UFC Vegas 35 main event

Edson Barboza and Giga Chikadze squared off in the main event of UFC Vegas 35 live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday August 28, which made it Sunday August 29 in the UK and Australia. The contest featured No.9-ranked featherweight contender up against No.10-ranked competitor in the scheduled for five rounds 145-pound matchup.

The first couple of rounds saw Chikadze putting on an explosive performance with kicks and punches. Barboza fought back, but after getting caught with knee to the body, he get go totally dominated and ultimately stopped with punches at 1 minute at 44 seconds into the third.

With the win Giga Chikadze updates his record to 14-2 and secures the ninth straight victory. Edson Barboza drops to 22-10, which snaps his two-win streak.

Check out Edson Barboza vs Giga Chikadze full fight video highlights below.

Barboza vs Chikadze full fight video highlights

Edson Barboza walkout.

Giga Chikadze walkout.

(No) Handshake.

Round 1.

Round 2.

Round 3.

Verdict.

Get the full fight results from UFC Vegas 35: Barboza vs Chikadze.

ISSN 2652-5097