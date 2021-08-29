Watch Paul vs Woodley live stream

Boxing

Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley ceremonial weigh-in photos

Newswire

Paul vs Woodley airs live on PPV from Cleveland

A day before the showdown, Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley made weight to make it official for their boxing match live on pay-per-view from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, OH on Sunday August 29, which makes it Monday August 30 in the UK and Australia. Following the commission weigh-in, YouTuber and former UFC welterweight champion stepped on the scales and faced off in front of the fans.

The ceremonial weigh-ins took place at the Keybank State Theatre. While the video is available here, check out the photos and quotes from the fighters below.

Fans can watch Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley live stream on FITE. In Australia the fight also airs live on Kayo.

“I said you’re done. That was it,” – Jake Paul

“He’s shaking. He’s quivering. And he should be. I’m about to hurt him in a way he’s never felt before,” – Tyron Woodley

In Paul vs Woodley co-feature, Amanda Serrano defends her unified featherweight titles against current super bantamweight champion Yamileth Mercado. Get the full fight card and event start time.



