UFC Vegas 35 results, Barboza vs Chikadze

UFC Vegas 35 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday August 28, which makes it Sunday August 29 in Australia. The main event is a five-round featherweight battle between Edson Barboza and Giga Chikadze.

The co-main event is TUF 29 Middleweight tournament final between Bryan Battle and Gilbert Urbina. Also on the main card, Ricky Turcios and Brady Hiestand square off in TUF 29 Bantamweight tournament final.

Get the full UFC Vegas 35 fight card and stay tuned with fight results below.

MMA fans in the US can watch UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs Chikadze live stream on ESPN+. The main card starts at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT, following the preliminary card kicking off at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT.

In Australia UFC Vegas 35: Barboza vs Chikadze airs live stream on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN on Kayo. The main card begins at 12 pm AEST, following the undercard commencing at 9 am AEST.

UFC Vegas 35 fight card

Main Card

Edson Barboza vs. Giga Chikadze

Bryan Battle vs. Gilbert Urbina – TUF 29 Middleweight tournament final

Ricky Turcios vs. Brady Hiestand – TUF 29 Bantamweight tournament final

Kevin Lee vs. Daniel Rodriguez

Andre Petroski vs. Micheal Gillmore

Makhmud Muradov vs. Gerald Meerschaert

Preliminary card

Alessio Di Chirico vs. Abdul Razak Alhassan

Sam Alvey vs. Wellington Turman

Dustin Jacoby vs. Darren Stewart

Vanessa Demopoulos vs. JJ Aldrich

Jamall Emmers vs. Pat Sabatini

Guido Cannetti vs. Mana Martinez