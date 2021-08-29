Watch Paul vs Woodley live stream
Watch Paul vs Woodley live stream
Watch Paul vs Woodley live stream
Watch Paul vs Woodley live stream
Search
Watch Paul vs Woodley live stream
Watch Paul vs Woodley live stream
Watch Paul vs Woodley live stream
Watch Paul vs Woodley live stream
UFC

UFC Vegas 35 results, Barboza vs Chikadze

Newswire
UFC Vegas 35 Edson Barboza vs Giga Chikadze
Edson Barboza vs Giga Chikadze weigh-in faceoff | YouTube/UFC

UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs Chikadze

UFC Vegas 35 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday August 28, which makes it Sunday August 29 in Australia. The main event is a five-round featherweight battle between Edson Barboza and Giga Chikadze.

Advertisements

The co-main event is TUF 29 Middleweight tournament final between Bryan Battle and Gilbert Urbina. Also on the main card, Ricky Turcios and Brady Hiestand square off in TUF 29 Bantamweight tournament final.

Get the full UFC Vegas 35 fight card and stay tuned with fight results below.

MMA fans in the US can watch UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs Chikadze live stream on ESPN+. The main card starts at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT, following the preliminary card kicking off at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT.

In Australia UFC Vegas 35: Barboza vs Chikadze airs live stream on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN on Kayo. The main card begins at 12 pm AEST, following the undercard commencing at 9 am AEST.

UFC Vegas 35 fight card

Main Card

  • Edson Barboza vs. Giga Chikadze
  • Bryan Battle vs. Gilbert Urbina – TUF 29 Middleweight tournament final
  • Ricky Turcios vs. Brady Hiestand – TUF 29 Bantamweight tournament final
  • Kevin Lee vs. Daniel Rodriguez
  • Andre Petroski vs. Micheal Gillmore
  • Makhmud Muradov vs. Gerald Meerschaert

Preliminary card

  • Alessio Di Chirico vs. Abdul Razak Alhassan
  • Sam Alvey vs. Wellington Turman
  • Dustin Jacoby vs. Darren Stewart
  • Vanessa Demopoulos vs. JJ Aldrich
  • Jamall Emmers vs. Pat Sabatini
  • Guido Cannetti vs. Mana Martinez
Advertisements

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
Latest NewsMMAResultsUFC

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Watch DAZN boxing live stream
Watch Paul vs Woodley live stream
Watch Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley live stream

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097