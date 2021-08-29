Watch Paul vs Woodley live stream
UFC

Watch head kick KO from UFC Vegas 35: Alhassan drops Di Chirico in 17 seconds

Parviz Iskenderov
Abdul Razak Alhassan knocks out Alessio Di Chirico at UFC Vegas 35
Abdul Razak Alhassan lands big head kick in his bout against Alessio Di Chirico at UFC Vegas 35 | Twitter/ESPNMMA

UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs Chikadze

Abdul Razak Alhassan rebounds from a trio of defeats with a head kick KO against Alessio Di Chirico. The pair squared off on the top of preliminary card at UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs Chikadze live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on August 28 (August 29 AEST).

The lights went off at just 17 seconds into the very first round. After parrying his opponent’s left push kick thrown from a southpaw stance, Alhassan delivered a big right kick to the head, immediately dropping Di Chirico to the canvas. Referee jumped in, and that was it.

Check out the video of knockout below.

Abdul Razak Alhassan KO’s Alessio Di Chirico with head kick

In addition to a highlight head kick knockouit, Abdul Razak Alhassan updates his record to 11-4. Alessio Di Chirico drops to 13-6.

Get the full fight results from UFC Vegas 35: Barboza vs Chikadze.

