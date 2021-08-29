Watch Paul vs Woodley live stream
UFC

UFC Vegas 35 video: Andre Petroski TKO’s Micheal Gillmore with elbows and punches

Parviz Iskenderov
Andre Petroski dominates Micheal Gillmore at UFC Vegas 35
Andre Petroski dominates Micheal Gillmore at UFC Vegas 35 | Twitter/ESPNMMA

UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs Chikadze

Andre Petroski took a dominant win against fellow-Octagon debutant Micheal Gillmore at UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs Chikadze. The pair of middleweights squared off on the main card live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on August 28 (August 29 AEST).

Having his opponent pinned to the canvas Petroski delivered a number of elbows and continued hammering punches. Gillmore was trying to cover it up, but was unable to answer. The referee stopped the fight at 3 minutes and 12 seconds into the third round.

Check out the video below.

Andre Petroski dominates Micheal Gillmore

Petroski rebounds from the defeat suffered in his previous bout and updates his record to 6-1. Gillmore drops to 6-4, which snaps his three-win streak.

Get the full fight results from UFC Vegas 35: Barboza vs Chikadze.

Latest News

