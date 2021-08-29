UFC Vegas 35 video: Battle submits Urbina to win TUF 29 Middleweight tournament final

Bryan Battle became the winner of The Ultimate Fighter 29, when he submitted fellow-middleweight Gilbert Urbina in the co-main event at UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs Chikadze. MMA event aired live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on August 28 (August 29 AEST).

Battle secured a rear-naked choke, forcing Urbina to tap at 2 minutes and 14 seconds into the second round. Check out the video below.

Bryan Battle submits Gilbert Urbina

From last pick on Team Volkanovski to TUF 29 winner ?@BryanBattle10 wins the middleweight tournament with a second round submission at #UFCVegas35 pic.twitter.com/nSGZZXSArO — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) August 29, 2021

With the win Bryan Battle makes successful UFC debut and updates his record to 6-1-0. Gilbert Urbina drops to 6-2.

