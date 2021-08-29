Watch Paul vs Woodley live stream
UFC

UFC Vegas 35 video: Battle submits Urbina to win TUF 29 Middleweight tournament final

Parviz Iskenderov
Bryan Battle submits Gilbert Urbina at UFC Vegas 35
Bryan Battle submits Gilbert Urbina at UFC Vegas 35 | Twitter/ESPNMMA

UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs Chikadze

Bryan Battle became the winner of The Ultimate Fighter 29, when he submitted fellow-middleweight Gilbert Urbina in the co-main event at UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs Chikadze. MMA event aired live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on August 28 (August 29 AEST).

Battle secured a rear-naked choke, forcing Urbina to tap at 2 minutes and 14 seconds into the second round. Check out the video below.

Bryan Battle submits Gilbert Urbina

With the win Bryan Battle makes successful UFC debut and updates his record to 6-1-0. Gilbert Urbina drops to 6-2.

Get the full fight results from UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs Chikadze.

