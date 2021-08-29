Watch Paul vs Woodley live stream
UFC

UFC Vegas 35 video: Dustin Jacoby dominates and TKO’s Darren Stewart

Parviz Iskenderov
Dustin Jacoby dominates Darren Stewart at UFC Vegas 35
Dustin Jacoby dominates Darren Stewart at UFC Vegas 35 | Twitter/ESPNMMA

UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs Chikadze

Dustin Jacoby secures a dominant win at UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs Chikadze, as he stops Darren Stewart in the first-round. The pair of light heavyweights squared off on the preliminary card live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on August 28 (Aug 29 AEST).

After tagging his opponent with left hook Jacoby moved forward to put on a dominant performance, which included a one-two combination, knees, uppercuts and a non-stop punching. Stewart tried to fight back, but was predominantly “hitting air”.

The referee stepped in and called it a day at 3 minutes and 4 seconds into the first round after Jacoby delivered another big hook, which wobbled Stewart. Check out the video below.

Dustin Jacoby TKO’s Darren Stewart in the first round

Jacoby updates his record to 15-5-1. Stewart drops to 12-8, 2 NC.

Get the full UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs Chikadze results.

