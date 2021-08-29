Watch Paul vs Woodley live stream
UFC

UFC Vegas 35 results: Gerald Meerschaert submits Makhmud Muradov (video)

Parviz Iskenderov
UFC Vegas 35 Gerald Meerschaert submits Makhmud Muradov
Gerald Meerschaert submits Makhmud Muradov at UFC Vegas 35 | Twitter/ESPNMMA

UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs Chikadze

Gerald Meerschaert scores the second straight victory with the win by submission against Makhmud Muradov. The pair of middleweights kicked off the main card at UFC Vegas 35: Barboza vs Chikadze live from Las Vegas on August 28 (August 29 AEST).

After securing a rear-naked choke Meerschaert forced Muradov to tap. The fight officially ended at 1 minute and 49 seconds into the second round. Check out the video below.

Meerschaert submits Muradov in Round 2

With the win Gerald Meerschaert updates his record to 33-14. Makhmud Muradov drops to 25-7, which snaps his 14-win streak.

Get the full fight results from UFC Vegas 35: Barboza vs Chikadze.

Latest News

