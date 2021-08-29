UFC Vegas 35 results: Gerald Meerschaert submits Makhmud Muradov (video)

Gerald Meerschaert scores the second straight victory with the win by submission against Makhmud Muradov. The pair of middleweights kicked off the main card at UFC Vegas 35: Barboza vs Chikadze live from Las Vegas on August 28 (August 29 AEST).

After securing a rear-naked choke Meerschaert forced Muradov to tap. The fight officially ended at 1 minute and 49 seconds into the second round. Check out the video below.

Meerschaert submits Muradov in Round 2

The biggest underdog on the card just pulled off an upset ?@The_Real_GM3 sunk in the choke to win at #UFCVegas35 pic.twitter.com/FFBdsqsgN3 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) August 29, 2021

With the win Gerald Meerschaert updates his record to 33-14. Makhmud Muradov drops to 25-7, which snaps his 14-win streak.

Get the full fight results from UFC Vegas 35: Barboza vs Chikadze.