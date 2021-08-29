Watch Paul vs Woodley live stream
UFC

UFC Vegas 35 video: Pat Sabatini secures heel-hook submission against Jamall Emmers

Parviz Iskenderov
UFC Vegas 35 Pat Sabatini submits Jamall Emmers
Pat Sabatini submits Jamall Emmers at UFC Vegas 35 | Twitter/ESPNMMA

UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs Chikadze

Pat Sabatini scores the fourth straight victory as he submits Jamall Emmers at UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs Chikadze live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on August 28 (August 29 AEST). The pair of featherweights squared off in the scheduled for three rounds preliminary card bout, that didn’t go the distance.

The referee called it to stop at 1 minute and 53 seconds into the first round, as Emmers was forced to tap after Sabatini locked and twisted his leg to ultimately take the win via a heel hook submission. Check out the video below.

Pat Sabatini submits Jamall Emmers in the first round

Sabatini updates his record to 15-3-0. Emmers drops to 18-6.

Get the full fight results from UFC Vegas 35: Barboza vs Chikadze.

