GLORY 78 fight card, how to watch, live stream, time, tickets price, Badr vs Wrzosek

The long awaited kickboxing event GLORY 78 airs live on pay-per-view from Rotterdam Ahoy in Rotterdam, Holland on Saturday September 4, which makes it Sunday September 5 in Australia. The fight card comprises eleven bouts in total with three titles contested on the night. In the main event K-1 legend Badr Hari takes on fellow-heavyweight Arkadiusz Wrzosek.

Hari (106-15, 92 KO) last fought in December 2020, when he suffered the defeat against Benjamin Adegbuyi via third-round TKO. Wrzosek (12-5, 7 KO) was last in action in November 2019 when he TKO’d Demoreo Dennis in the second round.

In the co-main event current light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira (33-6-0, 21 KO) faces former champion Artem Vakhitov (21-6-0, 8 KO) in the championship rematch. Their first fight in January ended in split decision in favor of Pereira, who dethroned Vakhitov and took the belt.

Among other title bouts, Donovan Wisse and Yousri Belgaroui battle it out for a vacant middleweight title, and Tyjani Beztati and Elvis Gashi contest for a vacant lightweight strap. The full GLORY 78 fight card, including the SuperFight Series lineup, can be found below.

How to watch GLORY 78: Badr vs Wrzosek live stream, fight date, start time, PPV tickets price

Kickboxing fans can watch GLORY 78: Badr vs Wrzosek live stream on gloryfights.com. The date is Saturday, September 4. The start time is 8 pm CEST (local time), which makes it 2 pm ET / 11 am PT in the US, and 7 pm BST in the UK. The announced PPV tickets price is €19.99, US$24.99 or £17.99.

The date when GLORY 78: Badr vs Wrzosek airs live in Australia is Sunday, September 5. The time is 4 am AEST.

GLORY 78 free live stream of the preliminary card, billed as SuperFight Series, kicks off two hours prior on GLORY Kickboxing page on Facebook and channel on YouTube.

GLORY 78: Badr vs Wrzosek fight card

The seven-fight GLORY 78 main card live on pay-per-view follows the four-fight SuperFight Series card live on Facebook and YouTube. The complete lineup looks as the following:

Main Card

Badr Hari vs. Arkadiusz Wrzosek, 3 rounds, heavyweight

Alex Pereira vs. Artem Vakhitov, 5 rounds, light heavyweight – Pereira’s light heavyweight title

Tarik Khbabez vs. Antonio Plazibat, 3 rounds, heavyweight

Levi Rigters vs. Tomas Mozny, 3 rounds, heavyweight

Luis Tavares vs. Felipe Micheletti, 3 rounds, light heavyweight

Nordine Mahieddine vs. Raul Catinas, 3 rounds, heavyweight

Mohamed Mezouari vs. Vedat Hoduk, 3 rounds, welterweight

Preliminary Card

Donovan Wisse vs. Yousri Belgaroui, 5 rounds, middleweight – vacant middleweight title

Tyjani Beztati vs. Elvis Gashi, 5 rounds, lightweight – for vacant lightweight title

Itay Gershon vs. Guerric Billet, 3 rounds, lightweight

Mohammed Hendouf vs. Robson Minoto, 3 rounds, lightweight