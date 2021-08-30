Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley squared off in a boxing match live on pay-per-view from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, OH on Sunday August 29, which made it Monday August 30 in the UK and Australia. The scheduled for eight rounds cruiserweight contest featured YouTuber turned pro-boxer going up against former UFC welterweight champion.

Advertisements

The pair went a full distance. Paul was more active during the first three rounds. Woodley started firing up in the fourth. The second half of the fight was back and forth, with Woodley trying to put on pressure and deliver a big shot, while Paul was predominantly on the back foot but countering and fighting back.

In the end the judges decision split. One judge scored the fight 77-75 for Woodley. Another judge gave the same to Paul. The third judge had it 78-75 for Paul, who as a result took the win by split decision.

Paul entered the ring unbeaten, bringing to the table a record of three wins by knockout. In his previous bout in April, he KO’d former Bellator MMA and ONE FC welterweight champion Ben Askren in the first round. With the win over Woodley he updates his pro-boxing record to 4-0, 3 KOs and remains undefeated.

Woodley (19-7 MMA, 0-1 boxing) made his pro-boxing debut, yet failed to secure the win. He also also lost four of his previous bouts inside the UFC Octagon. His most recent win overall goes back to September 2018 when he submitted Darren Till in the second round.

You can watch Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley full fight video highlights up top and below.

Paul vs Woodley full fight video highlights

Introduction.

Tyron Woodley walkout.

Jake Paul ringwalk.

Referee instructions.

HERE. WE. GO! Watch #PaulWoodley now on BT Sport Box Office ? https://t.co/xQEvPoOUit pic.twitter.com/kG1BCcuQzh — Boxing on BT Sport ? (@BTSportBoxing) August 30, 2021

Fight action.

I dont care woodley owned jake paul lol pic.twitter.com/Z1nYVOClrA — Chad (@ChadSonnen) August 30, 2021

Tyron Woodley and Jake Paul post-fight interview.

Get the full Paul vs Woodley fight card results and updates.