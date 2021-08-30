Paul vs Woodley: Live results, stream, start time, how to watch, PPV, full fight card

YouTuber Jake Paul and former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley square off in a boxing match live on pay-per-view from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, OH on Sunday August 29, which makes it Monday August 30 in the UK and Australia.

Advertisements

Unbeaten Paul (3-0, 3 KOs boxing) is looking to secure the fourth win, while Woodley (19-7 MMA) is making his pro boxing debut. The bout is scheduled for eight rounds at cruiserweight.

In the co-main event unified WBC, WBO and IBO featherweight champion Amanda Serrano (40-1-1, 30 KOs) defends her titles in a ten-rounder against current WBC super bantamweight champion Yamileth Mercado (18-2, 5 KOs). Among other undercard bouts Joe Cusumano (19-3, 17 KOs) faces off Daniel Dubois (16-1, 15 KOs) in a ten-rounder at heavyweight, unbeaten Montana Love (15-0-1, 7 KOs) goes up against former IBF super lightweight champion Ivan Baranchyk (20-2, 13 KOs) in a ten-rounder at junior welterweight, and Tommy Fury (6-0, 4 KOs) meets Anthony Taylor (0-1) in a six-rounder at 180-pound catchweight.

How to watch Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley live stream US, UK, Australia time

Fight fans can watch Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley live stream on FITE. In Australia the fight also airs live on Kayo. The start time is 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT in the US, 1 am BST in the UK and 10 am AEST / 8 am AWST in Australia.

Paul vs Woodley free live stream of the pre-show kicks off an hour earlier on FITE.

Stay tuned with Paul vs Woodley live results and updates below.

Advertisements

To refresh click here.

Paul vs Woodley results

Montana Love def. Ivan Baranchyk by RTD (R7 at 3:00)

Tommy Fury def. Anthony Taylor by unanimous decision (40-36, 40-36, 40-36)

Charles Conwell def. Juan Carlos Rubio by TKO (R3 at 2:49)

Paul vs Woodley live blog

Montana Love secures the win against Ivan Baranchyk via seventh-round RTD, as Pedro Diaz pulls his fighter out of the bout.

Montana scored a big uppercut at the end of Round 7. Check it out below..

What a battle ??



Montana Love stops Baranchyk to stay unbeaten #BaranchykLove #PaulWoodley pic.twitter.com/bbN8yhW3aP — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) August 30, 2021

Ivan Baranchyk vs Montana Love is unfolding.

Meanwhile, both main event fighters, Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley arrive to the arena.

Up next: Former IBF super lightweight champion Ivan Baranchyk (20-2, 13 KOs) takes on unbeaten Montana Love (15-0-1, 7 KOs). The bout is scheduled for ten rounds.

Ivan Baranchyk vs Montana Love faceoff | Amanda Westcott/SHOWTIME

Jake Paul’s brother, Logan Paul expects the main event to be over in under three rounds.

Logan Paul gives his main event prediction | Twitter/FiteTV

Tommy Fury comes out on top with a unanimous decision against Anthony Taylor. All three judges scored the fight 40-36.

In the post-fight interview he called out Jake Paul.

Punches are flying as Tommy Fury faces Anthony Taylor.

Check out Tommy Fury ring walk.

Kicking off the action live on pay-per-view, Tommy Fury, brother of Tyson Fury, goes up against Anthony Taylor. The pair meets in a four-rounder at 180-pound catchweight.

Tommy Fury vs Anthony Taylor | Amanda Westcott/SHOWTIME

The preliminary bout doesn’t go the distance. Charles Conwell defeats Juan Carlos Rubio by TKO at 2 minutes and 49 seconds into the third round.

Here is the video of stoppage – Charles Conwell TKO's Juan Carlos Rubio in Round 3 #PaulWoodley



? @loudibella



?? https://t.co/ZjUI6HaanDpic.twitter.com/aaUt897OXZ — FIGHTMAG (@fightmag) August 29, 2021

And here is your Paul vs Woodley five-fight card live on pay-per-view.

Paul vs Woodley fight card | Twitter/FiteTV

The pre-show kicks off in less than 30 minutes featuring the first fight of the evening, as Charles Conwell (15-0, 11 KOs) goes up against Juan Carlos Rubio (18-0, 9 KOs). The pair meets in a ten-rounder at super welterweight.

Charles Conwell vs Juan Carlos Rubio faceoff | Amanda Westcott/SHOWTIME

In case you missed it, check out below the fourth part of “All Access Daily”. Part 4 goes behind the scenese as Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley undergo final preparations leading to their fight, weigh-in and more.

A day before the fight show the athletes stepped on the scales and faceoff in front of the fans. Check out the main event weigh-in photos.

In case you missed it, here the MVP Face to Face interview, as Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley site down and have a chat across the table.

Paul vs Woodley fight card comprises six bouts in total. The five-fight main card live on pay-per-view, follows a sole preliminary bout. Check out the full lineup below.

Paul vs Woodley fight card

Main Card

The full Paul vs Woodley fight card looks as the following:

Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley, 8 rounds, cruiserweight

Amanda Serrano vs. Yamileth Mercado, 10 rounds, featherweight – Serrano’s WBC and WBO featherweight titles

Daniel Dubois vs. Joe Cusumano, 10 rounds, heavyweight

Ivan Baranchyk vs. Montana Love, 10 rounds, junior welterweight

Tommy Fury vs. Anthony Taylor, 4 rounds, 180-pound catchweight

Undercard

Charles Conwell vs. Juan Carlos Rubio, 10 rounds, super welterweight