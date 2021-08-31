Prokick: Fight Club coming to Belfast on Sept 12 with two WKN championships

The scheduled for September 12 at Stormont Hotel Belfast “Knockdown Lockdown“, topped by Johnny “Swift” Smith (9-0, 6 KOs) up against Lee Sung-hyun (55-9-1, 17 KOs) for WKN World welterweight title, has been postponed to November 27. Instead, promoter Billy Murray is set to stage the “Fight Club” at the warehouse event, taking place at ProKick’s, soon-to-be new home, located at 2-6 Laburnum St BT5 5BD, Belfast, Northern Ireland.

Advertisements

“The match between Johnny Smith vs Korean champion Sung-hyun Lee was set to be the biggest and most challenging match in Johnny’s fight career,” said Murray, who himself earned kickboxing world titles in four different weight classes. “Not forgetting the undercard, our three ProKick Samurais – Grace Goody, Jay Snoddon and James Braniff – their challenges are also going to be career defining.”

“Due to the travel restrictions eg quarantine for the Korean fighter on his arrival to Northern Ireland, and when he returns home, this has made this match on September 12 impossible. The German replacement fighter’s coach for Grace has only one vaccine. Plus, our own Grace Goody has been hit with COVID. Jay and James were self-isolating after coming into contact with COVID.”

“These and other complications are making it virtually impossible at this time. Therefore, we have decided to postpone until we can make sure there are no other complication and arrangements for Sung-hyun Lee to travel to Belfast is confirmed with or without isolation.”

“The only fights we didn’t have trouble or issues with was James Braniff vs Joshua Embradura for the British title.”

Fight Club is coming to Belfast

In the main event of Prokick: Fight Club, representative of the country-host Jay Snoddon takes on Justin Pace of Malta. The pair of featherweights squares off in WKN International amateur title bout.

Advertisements

In the co-main event local James Braniff faces off Joshua Embradura of Wales. The contest is for WKN British super lightweight amateur belt.

“First up, we have the Battle of Britain with Holywood’s, James Braniff, who will step back into the ring at Fight Club and face a talented fighter from Wales, Joshua Embradrua for the WKN British super lightweight title,” Murray said. “This match is scheduled for five two-minute rounds of K-1 kickboxing action. This will be an all-action-packed bout with both competitors hungry to succeed on the world stage. Prepare to be thrilled and dazzled by these two young men for the ‘Battle of Britain’.”

“The International WKN title match is back on with a change of opponent for Jay Snoddon. ProKick’s young Samurai Jay-san was to challenge, Italian Ranieri Cingolani for the WKN International featherweight belt. COVID restrictions and regulations has made that match a non-starter. The Italian coach, a single vaxxer needed to quarantine on arrival in Belfast and upon his return to Italy, this wasn’t feasible. ProKick scared the country for a suitable opponent and just yesterday secured a top 60 kg fighter from Malta. Justin Pace a 21-year-old, who has been training five years and is a Brown belt under world champion trainer, Master Noel Mercieca of Team Noel Malta.”

The event will also see a sparring session featuring reigning top welterweight contender Johnny “Swift” Smith and five Prokickers.

Prokick: Fight Club card

WKN International featherweight amateur title, oriental rules, 5×2 min rounds

Jay Snoddon (Northern Ireland) vs. Justin Pace (Malta)

WKN British super lightweight amateur title, oriental rules, 4×2 min rounds

James Braniff (Northern Ireland) vs. Joshua Embradura (Wales)

Sparring session, oriental rules, 5×3 min rounds

Johnny Smith (Northern Ireland) vs. FIVE fit kick-boxers