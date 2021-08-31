UFC Vegas 36 fight card, Brunson vs Till

UFC Vegas 36 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday September 4, which makes it Sunday September 5 in the UK and Australia. The main event is a five-round middleweight bout between Derek Brunson and Darren Till.

Brunson (22-7) is riding the four-win streak. In his previous outing in March, No.5-ranked middleweight contender scored a unanimous decision against Kevin Holland. In August 2020 he TKO’d Edmen Shahbazyan in Round 3.

No.7-ranked middleweight contender Till (18-3-1) last fought in July 2020, when he dropped a unanimous decision against Robert Whittaker. In November 2019 he took a split decision against Kelvin Gastelum.

The co-main event is a heavyweight battle between Tom Aspinall and Sergey Spivak. Aspinall (10-2) is looking to secure his seventh straight victory, most recently submitting Andrei Arlovski in the second round. Spivak (13-2) won three of his previous bouts, including a unanimous decision against Aleksei Oleinik secured in June.

The current (as of writing) UFC Vegas 36 fight card can be found below.

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC Vegas 36: Brunson vs Till live stream on ESPN+. In Australia the fight card is available on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN on Kayo.

UFC Vegas 36 airs at the special broadcast time with the main card starting at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT in the US, 9 pm BST in the UK and 6 am AEST in Australia. The preliminary card begins at 1:30 pm ET / 10:30 am PT in the US, 6:30 pm BST in the UK and 3:30 am AEST in Australia.

UFC Vegas 36 fight card

Main Card

Derek Brunson vs. Darren Till

Tom Aspinall vs. Sergey Spivak

Alex Morono vs. David Zawada

Modestas Bukauskas vs. Khalil Rountree Jr.

Paddy Pimblett vs. Luigi Vendramini

Preliminary Card

Molly McCann vs. Ji Yeon Kim

Jack Shore vs. Liudvik Sholinian

Julian Erosa vs. Charles Jourdain

Dalcha Lungiambula vs. Marc-Andre Barriault

Jonathan Martinez vs. Marcelo Rojo