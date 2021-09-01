Kyrone Davis vs Martez McGregor set for Sept 5 live from The Armory

Kyrone Davis squares off against Martez McGregor in a super middleweight bout live stream on FS1 from the Armory in Minneapolis on Sunday, September 5. The contest headlines the preliminary portion of the card topped by Jesus Ramos Jr up aganst Brian Mendoza. Tickets for the event are on sale, and can be purchased through Vivid Seats.

Advertisements

Also on the card several unbeaten prospects, as Justin Cardona (5-0, 3 KOs) is in action in a six-round super lightweight match and Travon Marshall (2-0, 1 KO) steps in the ring in a four-round super welterweight bout. In addition, Michael Angeletti (3-0, 2 KOs) battles Alexis Salido (2-0, 1 KO) in a four-rounder at super bantamweight. The FS1 live stream begins at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT.

The FS1 telecast precedes the PBC on FOX card starting at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. On the top of the bill unbeaten Jesus Ramos Jr faces Brian Mendoza in a ten-round bout at super welterweight contender. In the co-feature Starling Castillo meets former title challenger Juan Carlos Burgos in a ten-rounder at lightweight. Kicking off the action, Armando Resendiz goes up against Marcos Hernandez in a ten-rounder at middleweight.

Kyrone Davis battles Martez McGregor headlining PBC on FS1

A native of Monmouth, N.J., Kyrone Davis (15-2-1, 6 KO) impressed against the toughest test of his career last time out, as he fought two-time super middleweight champion Anthony Dirrell to a split-draw in February. It was the 26-year-old’s debut at super middleweight, after beginning his career at middleweight. Davis had won five of his six previous outings heading into the Dirrell clash on FOX.

He will be opposed by the 31-year-old Maywood, Illinois-native Martez McGregor (8-4, 6 KOs), who looks to snap a three-fight losing streak.

In non-televised action, Iago Kiladze (26-5-1, 18 KOs) faces Matthew McKinney (8-3-2, 5 KOs) in a four-rounder at heavyweight.

The current Ramos vs Mendoza fight card can be found below. The finalized lineup is expected to be announced shortly.

Ramos vs Mendoza fight card

Main Card

Jesus Alejandro Ramos vs. Brian Mendoza, 10 rounds, super welterweight

Starling Wilson Castillo vs. Juan Carlos Burgos, 10 rounds, lightweight

Jose Armando Resendiz vs. Marcos Hernandez, 10 rounds, middleweight

Preliminary Card

Kyrone Davis vs. Martez McGregor, super middleweight, 8/10 rounds

Justin Cardona vs. TBA, 6 rounds, super lightweight

Travon Marshall vs. TBA, 4 rounds, super welterweight

Michael Angeletti vs. Alexis Salido, 4 rounds, super bantamweight

Non-televised

Iago Kiladze vs. Matt McKinney, 8 rounds, heavyweight