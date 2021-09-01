Nina Hughes: This time next year I hope to be boxing for titles

MTK Global announced the signing of four-time ABA national champion Nina Hughes ahead of her plans to turn professional.

Hughes had an incredible amateur career, becoming part of the GB Boxing squad whilst also representing England in tournaments across the world, with her standout achievements for her country seeing her win a gold medal at the Queens Box Cup in Germany, along with a gold in the GB Elite Three Nations.

The Essex fighter also won several gold medals at the Haringey Box Cup and other Box Cups around Europe, and she’s now ready to take the next step in her career after teaming up with trainer Kevin Lilley and turning professional with MTK Global.

Hughes said: “I’m really excited to join MTK Global. They have so many successful boxers and they give them a great platform. It feels really good to now be on the same team as some talented world champions.

“They have Savannah Marshall and Chantelle Cameron and I trained with them when I was on the GB squad. They’re both very talented girls and it’s brilliant to see what they have achieved so far. Now I can’t wait for my first fight for MTK Global and I’ve been working very hard in the gym.

“I’ve really enjoyed working with Kevin Lilley and the rest of the team in the gym. I’m seeing the improvement each week and learning all of the time. I’ve been working on head movement, footwork and throwing all of my shots correctly. I feel like I am adapting well to the professional game.

“It’s been great to see women’s professional boxing develop. When I first started boxing in the amateurs it was still in the early stages and there wasn’t the same opportunities as there are now for females. I’m excited to be able to be a part of it and I look forward to what I will achieve in the pro game.

“I am hoping with my experience and amateur pedigree I can be fast tracked and rise through the ranks quickly, and by this time next year I hope to be boxing for titles.”

MTK Global Promoter Lee Eaton added: “We are delighted to welcome Nina to the team. Women’s boxing is flying at the moment and we genuinely believe that she has what it takes to become the very best female fighter in Britain.

“She has a fantastic amateur career and has been transitioning well to the paid ranks under the tutelage of Kevin Lilley. She will be having her professional debut very soon and it’s going to be a very exciting time watching her develop at a rapid pace and reach the top.”

News on when Hughes will be making her professional debut are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.