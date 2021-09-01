Search
Live stream UFC on ESPN Plus
Live stream UFC on ESPN Plus
Live stream UFC on ESPN Plus
Live stream UFC on ESPN Plus
UFC

UFC Vegas 36 time, how to watch, live stream, Brunson vs Till, card

Newswire
UFC Vegas 36: Brunson vs Till
UFC Vegas 36: Brunson vs Till

UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Till

UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Till airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday September 4 in the US, which makes it Sunday September 5 in Australia.

Advertisements

In the scheduled for five rounds main event, No.5-ranked middleweight contender Derek Brunson (22-7) looks to extend his four-win streak, as he takes on the division’s No.7-ranked competitor Darren Till (18-3-1), who is coming off the defeat. Brunson secured a unanimous decision against Kevin Holland in March, while Till hasn’t fought since last July when he was outpointed by Robert Whittaker.

In the co-main event Tom Aspinall (10-2) brings to the table seven straight victories, as he faces Sergey Spivak (13-2), who won three bouts in a row. The pair meets at heavyweight.

The full UFC Vegas 36 fight card can be found below.

UFC Vegas 36 live stream in the United States, date and start time

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Till live stream on ESPN+. The date is Saturday, September 4. The main card starts at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT. The action begins on the early preliminary card at 1:30 pm ET / 10:30 am PT.

UFC Vegas 36 Australia time, date, live stream

In Australia UFC Vegas 36: Brunson vs Till airs live stream on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN on Kayo. The date is Sunday, September 5. The main card start time is 6 am AEST. The preliminary card kicks off at 3:30 am AEST.

UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Till
UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Till

UFC Vegas 36 fight card

The full UFC Vegas 36: Brunson vs Till fight card looks as the following:

Main Card

  • Derek Brunson vs. Darren Till
  • Tom Aspinall vs. Sergey Spivak
  • Alex Morono vs. David Zawada
  • Modestas Bukauskas vs. Khalil Rountree Jr.
  • Paddy Pimblett vs. Luigi Vendramini

Preliminary Card

  • Molly McCann vs. Ji Yeon Kim
  • Jack Shore vs. Liudvik Sholinian
  • Julian Erosa vs. Charles Jourdain
  • Dalcha Lungiambula vs. Marc-Andre Barriault
  • Jonathan Martinez vs. Marcelo Rojo
Advertisements

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
FeaturedLatest NewsMMAUFC

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Watch DAZN boxing live stream
Live stream UFC on ESPN Plus

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097