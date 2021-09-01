UFC Vegas 36 time, how to watch, live stream, Brunson vs Till, card

UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Till airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday September 4 in the US, which makes it Sunday September 5 in Australia.

In the scheduled for five rounds main event, No.5-ranked middleweight contender Derek Brunson (22-7) looks to extend his four-win streak, as he takes on the division’s No.7-ranked competitor Darren Till (18-3-1), who is coming off the defeat. Brunson secured a unanimous decision against Kevin Holland in March, while Till hasn’t fought since last July when he was outpointed by Robert Whittaker.

In the co-main event Tom Aspinall (10-2) brings to the table seven straight victories, as he faces Sergey Spivak (13-2), who won three bouts in a row. The pair meets at heavyweight.

The full UFC Vegas 36 fight card can be found below.

UFC Vegas 36 live stream in the United States, date and start time

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Till live stream on ESPN+. The date is Saturday, September 4. The main card starts at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT. The action begins on the early preliminary card at 1:30 pm ET / 10:30 am PT.

UFC Vegas 36 Australia time, date, live stream

In Australia UFC Vegas 36: Brunson vs Till airs live stream on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN on Kayo. The date is Sunday, September 5. The main card start time is 6 am AEST. The preliminary card kicks off at 3:30 am AEST.

UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Till

UFC Vegas 36 fight card

The full UFC Vegas 36: Brunson vs Till fight card looks as the following:

Main Card

Derek Brunson vs. Darren Till

Tom Aspinall vs. Sergey Spivak

Alex Morono vs. David Zawada

Modestas Bukauskas vs. Khalil Rountree Jr.

Paddy Pimblett vs. Luigi Vendramini

Preliminary Card

Molly McCann vs. Ji Yeon Kim

Jack Shore vs. Liudvik Sholinian

Julian Erosa vs. Charles Jourdain

Dalcha Lungiambula vs. Marc-Andre Barriault

Jonathan Martinez vs. Marcelo Rojo